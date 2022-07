The star struggled with insomnia for over a decade. The negative effects it had on his personal life and career inspired him to find an effective solution. Not many people can boast of a career in Hollywood that spans across two decades, but actor Taye Diggs can. Beyond being a household name in Hollywood, he’s also a human being with real struggles, just like the rest of us. One he exclusively opened up to ESSENCE about is his battle with insomnia, something 70 million Americans struggle with annually. He currently has a partnership with Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and he’s talking about the importance of getting adequate help and treatment for the condition.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO