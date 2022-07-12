ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

By Andy Brownell
 2 days ago
Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl...

Y-105FM

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Semi in Chaska

Chaska, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed this morning in a crash involving a semi-truck in Chaska. The Chaska Police Department responded to the crash shortly after 9 o'clock this morning on a divided four-lane road in the far southwestern Twin Cities suburb. A statement says the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CHASKA, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
CBS Minnesota

11-year-old hit by truck while riding his bike in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- An 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the boy was riding through the intersection along Northdale Boulevard when he was hit. The truck, traveling south on Round Lake Boulevard, had a green light.The boy was transported to a local hospital, where his family says he is in stable condition.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 2 dogs stolen from St. Paul dog daycare

Police in St. Paul said two dogs were taken from a dog daycare in the Midway neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary report on the 1900 block of University Avenue West at St. Paul Paws, a dog daycare, boarding and grooming business. Workers told police when they arrived,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Sets Grim Record For Drug Overdose Deaths

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Minnesota rose to a record high last year. The State Health Department says there were 1286 overdose deaths reported in Minnesota in 2021. That is up 22 percent when compared to 2020 and averages out to more than three people succumbing to drug overdoses each day. According to the statistics, it also marked the first time in eight years that Greater Minnesota saw a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths than the Twin Cities area.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Cold case solved: Body found in Rosemount ID'd as missing NY man

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man.  The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Glencoe motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning

A motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by a 75-year old man from Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and the driver was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Wyoming, Minn. police chase ends in deadly crash in Anoka County

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - A police chase on Monday in the north Twin Cities metro ended in a deadly crash, claiming the life of one of the people inside the wanted vehicle. Wyoming, Minnesota police say the incident started around 10:48 a.m. with a report of a shoplifting at Cartfull in North Branch. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle, which Wyoming police spotted about 10 minutes later on I-35 south.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Man Sentenced For Robbery and Murder in Dakota County

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Burnsville man during a robbery last year. The body of 38-year-old Bryant Lutgens was found in a snow bank in Inver Grove Heights on February 1, 2021. He died from a gunshot wound to his head.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Justin Sutherland shares brief update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland has posted his first update since suffering serious injuries in a freak boating accident on Fourth of July weekend. The former Iron Chef contestant who owns Twin Cities restaurants including Handsome Hog posted a picture to Instagram showing some of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a propeller after falling from his boat on the St. Croix River July 3.
ACCIDENTS
