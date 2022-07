The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" applies to just about everything, including wind chimes and it appears Abilene will soon be home to the world's largest. According to JK Welding, the massive wind chime will soon be installed in the median where Highways 83/84 and I-20 meet. First, though, it has to be dismantled at its original home in Manor, Texas.

ABILENE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO