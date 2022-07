Orange County Commissioner candidate Chris Delgado will kick off his “Community First” campaign with a local event open to area residents from 6pm-9pm on July 13th. The fun festivities will be held at the Apopka Community Center and feature complimentary live music, beverages and catered food that is open to the public. Delgado will be at the event to meet and connect with voters and kick off his campaign.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO