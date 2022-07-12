ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Frank Woodhouse, 86

By editor
 3 days ago
NATICK – Frank Woodhouse, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after a brief battle with lymphoma. But, to quote a dear friend, “the light went out of his life” four years ago when his wife Sylvia (Barnett) died. She was the love of his...

framinghamsource.com

Natick, MA
