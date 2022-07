Police are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video breaking into a central Salina church. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that several calls were received at approximately 7:10 a.m. Wednesday from residents in the 900 block of Pearl Avenue about a person wandering through backyards. The person was described as a Black male in his late teens or 20s, with short black hair, with no shirt on and wearing black pants.

SALINA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO