Charleston, SC

Charleston could see ‘major’ flood improvement in next five years

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rainfall paired with high tide caused more flooding in Charleston Sunday. Despite road closures and a messy evening for travel, it’s not something that’s uncommon to see. The city’s elevation is very low, and climate change is worsening an already difficult flooding...

943wsc.iheart.com

counton2.com

Flooding impacting roads in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is advising drivers to be extra cautious Thursday evening as flooding has left several roads impassable. According to NCPD, Northwoods Boulevard near the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express is covered in standing water about two feet deep,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Potential homes on Jedburg Rd. cause community traffic concerns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In Summerville, 465 new homes could be coming to Jedburg Road, but people who live in the area want a say in what the new development could look like. Neighbors say they are frustrated that their input was not asked until three days ago, even though...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston metro area 5th worst for pedestrian death rate in US, per report

Downtown Charleston has long been praised for being a walkable city. But the description belies an unfortunate truth that local and state officials have grappled with for years: the region ranks among the top communities for pedestrian fatalities. The Charleston metro area ranked fifth worst in pedestrian deaths per capita...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Flash flood warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston issued a flash flood warning shortly before 9:00 p.m. Thursday for areas across the Lowcountry. The warning for portions of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties was set to expire at 10:30 p.m., but was extended until midnight. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cities with least home inventory in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Waterspout rolls onto Edisto Beach, damage minor

The waterspout occurred at Edisto Beach near a house located at 902 Palmetto Boulevard, on Saturday July 9 at around 5:30 p.m., damaging a house. According to Edisto Beach Police Chief Denny Conley, the waterspout came from the water and hit land. The powerful water spout damaged a metal roof of the house, at 902 Palmetto Boulevard. It also blew a transformer and part of the beach lost power for about two hours, he said.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
#Stormwater Management#City Of Charleston
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: City of Charleston hiring for various positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is growing, and that means more jobs. The city has a variety of openings to fill. “City of Charleston is a progressive and energetic city and our goal is to grant our residents with the best service a city can provide and our visitors with the best vacation or business trip that a city can provide. Charleston is a special and unique city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
CHARLESTON, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Pinopolis to near Knightsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, Daniel Island, Ridgeville, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger and Cainhoy. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 189 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CRASH CLEARED: Overturned dump truck closed ramp on I-526E at exit 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that closed the right exit ramp on I-526 eastbound has now been cleared. It happened at exit 24 in the Daniel Island area Wednesday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department says the crash only involved a dump...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
counton2.com

King Tide and Coastal Flooding

King tides are a natural phenomenon and predictable, but they don’t happen everyday. King tides can create challenges for us here in the lowcountry, but once we understand them, they are easy to navigate!. A king tide is the highest seasonal tide that occurs each year and is affected...
CHARLESTON, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
charlestondaily.net

Cummins Turbo Technologies opens a New Manufacturing Facility in Charleston, South Carolina

Cummins Turbo Technologies, formerly known as Holset Turbochargers, has officially opened its newest manufacturing plant in Charleston, SC. The business, a division of Columbus, IN-based Cummins Inc. is headquartered in Huddersfield, England, and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of turbochargers for diesel engines. The new 110,000-square-foot plant will produce turbochargers for heavy-duty engines and will complement the company’s existing manufacturing facility in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

This Month in SC History: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Opens to Traffic

Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former US Congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC

