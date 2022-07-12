ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

This Incredibly Popular Live Kid’s Show is Coming to Shreveport

By Brandon Michael
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to brush up on your clue-finding and singing skills, because our favorite blue dog from Nickelodeon is coming to Shreveport!. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At Home. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc....

arklatexweekend.com

10 fun things for this weekend: July 15-17

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Keep up with even more events at our Calendar page. 9:00am - 8:00pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) Dinosaurs invade Shreveport!! See the largest collection of animatronic dinosaurs in the country as they stop in town with a new Ancient Oceans display. For tickets, click here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Hilarious TikTok Lists Louisiana’s Hype Songs

My goodness, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything more accurate. Prior to watching this viral TikTok, if you asked me to write down all of Louisiana’s hype songs, I would probably have wrote down every single song listed in her TikTok. It’s scary accurate and I absolutely love it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Geek’d Con 2022 Comic Book Guests

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returns to the Shreveport Convention Center this August. The dates for the show are August 19-21, 2022. The guests for 2022 include Scream stars Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Skeet Ulrich, along with sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, horror icon John Kassir, Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn, and AEW stars Darby Allin, and Danhausen. Plus a ton more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Michael Golden Comics To Get Before Geek’d Con

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returns to the Shreveport Convention Center this August. The dates for the show are August 19-21, 2022. The guests for 2022 include Scream stars Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Skeet Ulrich, along with sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, horror icon John Kassir, Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn, and AEW stars Darby Allin, and Danhausen. Plus a ton more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Hawk Can’t Wait to Be Your New Best Friend, Shreveport

Hawk is a gorgeous 2-year-old Rottweiler/Husky mix that loves a good time. Are you ready to open your home and your heart to him?. Meet Hawk today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots and neutered. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

With COVID on the Rise, Will Students Need Masks in Shreveport?

I'm sure you remember what life was like when the plant was in the unrelenting grip of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The quarantines, the shutdowns, and the masks - oh the masks! Everyone seemed to have a strong opinion about the when, where, how, and why we should/shouldn't wear facemasks - and boy, did we share those opinions. Thankfully, we are well past the COVID-19 threat now - right? Not so fast.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Why are ER wait times so long right now?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer season, emergency room visits increase across the country. That influx of patients means you might need to have more patience as you wait to be seen. A viewer, Clydell Jefferson, reached out to KSLA with this question. He claims Ochsner Health System is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
John Tartaglia
point2homes.com

105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas. It’s called ‘permanent jewelry’, and it’s becoming popular across the country, And now being offered by a Longview businesswoman. They’re called forever bracelets, a trend that began popping up on...
LONGVIEW, TX
K945

Here’s Where You Can Get Free French Fries Today in Shreveport

Free is our favorite four-letter word and since it's National French Fry Day, several local restaurants throughout Shreveport-Bossier City are giving away free french fries!. According to the experts at NationalDayCalendar.com, the phrase 'french fried potatoes' was first in print in English in 1856. It appeared in Cookery for Maids of All Work written by Eliza Warren. Believe it or not, if you follow the link for the book, you can still buy it on Amazon! Since then, I think we can all agree, that French fries pretty much took over the world!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KOSY 790AM

Sharks, Sharks And More Sharks At The Shreveport Aquarium

The Shreveport Aquarium. is celebrating its "Shark Week" from July 24-31. This is what the Shreveport Aquarium had to say about their upcoming 'Shark Week":. Enjoy ongoing family-friendly activities, giveaways, feedings and more. Win a prize on the FIN FACT FRENZY quiz trail, get a shark tattoo, meet Sherlock, hunt for fossilized shark teeth, observe shark feedings, attend a shark birthday party and so much more! Aquarium Members visiting in July receive a free SHARK WEEK pin!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Missing in Shreveport. Have you seen them?

SHREVEPORT, La. – There’s still been no information on the whereabouts of four Shreveport residents reported missing over the past few months. And Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding them. SPD recently posted information about the three missing women and one man on its Facebook to get the word out again. One of the four has been missing for almost a year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana is Home to Three of the Sweatiest Cities in America

If you feel like your antiperspirant/deodorant has been working overtime, it has!. According to MyDatingAdvisor.com, Louisiana is home to three of the sweatiest cities in America!. In fact, the only reason we probably didn't land more cities on the list is that they didn't look at Lafayette or Lake Charles,...
KTAL

Woman wounded in second Shreveport shooting in 5 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

What should you do if you win the lottery?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rising prices of just about everything, winning the lottery would solve a lot of those financial burdens. You still have a chance to be a millionaire by the end of the week, since no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 13. The wining total climbed to $480 million, with a cash option of $267 million.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed east to Homer in Claiborne Parish for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of July 18 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will be served up...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
K945

Another Anime Voice Joins The Geek’d Con 2022 Lineup

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. Geek'd Con is Shreveport's version of events like San Diego Comic Con or Dallas Fan Expo. It's a huge event...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

GamersXP Brings Tournaments And Board Games To Geek’d Con 2022

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 already include Scream stars Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, and Jamie Kennedy, plus sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

