If you can believe it, the year is already halfway over. In the spirit of that, we've rounded up all the new food and drink places that have opened in 2022 so you can have a cohesive list to check out. If we missed any, let us know in the comments. Don't forget to check out our food editor Cheryl Baehr's reviews of the new spaces and also sign up for our food newsletter so you can stay in the know of new openings.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO