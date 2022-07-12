Filmmaker Tyler Riggs re-imagines ‘God’s Waiting Room’

One thing that tends to happen in the movies when it comes to a Stephen King story is that the feature either starts out great and builds up speed to the end, or it trips and stumbles its way to a mediocre ending that leaves people glad it’s over rather than glad that they saw it in the first place. Within the last decade there have been a few Stephen King movies that have hit the big screen, and to be fair, they haven’t been horrible, but they’ve needed a bit of work when it comes to their endings. Still, it’s a big step up from what happened to a few King stories back in the 90s. What’s interesting is that Sam Raimi, a man that’s been directing horror for a while now, hasn’t managed to get hold of one of King’s stories yet. What’s really exciting is that he appears ready and willing to do so, which should mean one thing: get the man a King story to direct. There are plenty of stories that either need a reboot or a chance to shine on the big screen, or on a streaming channel if anyone wants to go that direction.

