BOONE, Iowa—This an important week for the local effort to become a Main Street Iowa participant. The Boone County Chamber of Commerce and a number of volunteers have submitted the application and Thursday, are slated to make the presentation. Mike Hammond and Laura Bade recently talked about it on the KWBG News and Public Affairs Program Tuned In. One of the things they talked about was the support shown for the community to become a part of the Main Street Iowa program. Their press release this week describes the financial support for the “Downtown Boone” program.

BOONE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO