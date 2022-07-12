Book: Love & Saffron

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I started teaching food writing courses a decade ago, I spent countless summers in search of published work by Black food writers to add to my reading list. This led to many dead ends and often a sense of hopelessness. But then, during the summer of 2020, a friend sent me Kwame Onwuachi’s Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir. It was the voice I had long hoped for—a young, relatable Black voice telling important stories about food. And once I learned that, like me, Onwuachi had roots in Nigeria and wanted to explore his heritage by putting his own touch on his ancestors’ recipes, I instantly became a fan.
