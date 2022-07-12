ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview ISD approves minimum wage raise for hourly staff

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

LONGVIEW — The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved setting the minimum wage for hourly employees at $15 per hour during their July 11 regular...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktbb.com

Commissioners discuss local water/sewer projects for ARPA funding

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court heard Tuesday from several agencies requesting a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for water and sewer projects in a workshop-styled meeting. According to a news release, no final action was taken in court Tuesday and no money was allocated to any project, but the workshop served to narrow down the existing requests for funding to targeted water and sewer projects likely to be funded. After hearing nine presentations, the Commissioners Court targeted four capital improvement projects to move forward at the present time. The affected entities are Wright City Water Supply Company, Star Mountain Water Supply, the city of Winona, and the city of Lindale. Click here for additional information.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Council address wastewater/sewer issues, plans new traffic signal

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday authorized the city manager to execute construction contracts for improvements to the Southside and Westside Wastewater Treatment Plants and sewer system upgrades. The wastewater treatment contract comes to about $3.66 million, with the sewer system pact totaling some $3.32 million. It’s all being done under a 2017 consent decree with the EPA to address what’s termed the city’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. Meantime, some news for drivers as the council slates a new traffic signal for West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road, the product of a recent traffic signal study. The design process is estimated to take about six months, and the construction process is estimated to take about a year.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Downtown Historic District created; to be placed on National Register of Historic Places

TYLER — Tyler City Council Wednesday received a presentation and recognized the new Downtown Tyler Historic District. The new district was created May 21 by the Texas Historical Commission State Board of Review and will be accepted into the National Register of Historic Places, according to a news release. The designation allows for contributing properties to apply for state and federal tax credit programs, an effort that will fast-track many revitalization projects, according to the release. “It is an exciting time for Downtown and the Tyler community,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona as quoted in the release.The district’s rough boundaries are Front Street, Border Avenue, the Cotton Belt railroad tracks, and Fannin Avenue.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas commissioner, 50 others cited in Cherokee County cockfighting bust

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Morris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Todd Freeman (pictured) received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, Dickson said law enforcement is also working to get a warrant for an ex-commissioner from Houston County. That person’s name is not being released pending arrest. Officials recently arrested a new person in connection to the incident and issued 50 citations. Deputies are additionally trying to get nine more warrants. Dickson said all the roosters used in the fights will be put down due to orders from a judge. Officials discovered the cockfighting ring on CR 2638. 97 roosters were seized by authorities as well as two trucks and nine trailers.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
ktbb.com

Key factors named, recommendations given as COVID numbers rise

TYLER — Uncontrolled spread and the continued appearance of new variants are named as key factors amid rising COVID numbers in East Texas. Russell Hopkins is NET Health’s director for public health emergency preparedness. Hopkins says you simply can’t go any place where someone hasn’t been exposed — and adds that the new variants can “slip around and re-infect folks.” He says vaccinations, staying home when you’re sick, masking up, and washing your hands continue to be strongly advised. With regard to masking up, Hopkins tells KTBB it’s especially recommended if you go into retail outlets, churches, or other places “where people gather close together and for considerable amounts of time.” For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Extreme heat resources in Longview

LONGVIEW — Daily high temperatures in Longview are expected to remain in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the month and into August. City officials encourage residents to use caution in the summer heat. Several resources have been gathered to provide information about staying safe in extreme heat. Residents can also keep cool at a pool or splash pad or at the Longview Public Library. Also, remember to never leave a child or animal in a hot car as heat exhaustion and death can occur in as little as six minutes in the hot summer weather. Click here for a more detailed rundown of extreme heat resources.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler man arrested for 6th DUI following wreck

COFFEE CITY — A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday in Coffee City after bystanders said he crashed into two cars outside of a Dollar General. According to our news partner KETK, officers who responded to the scene arrested Donald Burns, 54, for driving while intoxicated third or more. After further investigation, Coffee City Police located an empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey, and two empty Budweiser beer cans in Burns’ truck. No injuries were reported from the incident. Police reported that Burns truck left Highway 155 at a high rate of speed before colliding with two trucks, and missed several propane tanks by a few feet. “The force of the crash sent the last vehicle into the wall of the store and even knocked merchandise off the shelves inside,” police said. Officials said that bystanders told dispatch that Burns was attempting to leave the scene, and police were able to respond before he left. Due to his five previous convictions, Burns was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more classified as a third degree felony.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Missing person found

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says a missing person has been found. Officials had earlier sought help finding George Ethan Black. They now say Black has been located alive and well in Rusk. He had checked into a healthcare facility there and an employee called the sheriff’s office after seeing him on a media outlet.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Longview Isd
ktbb.com

Dog found in crate in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE — A dog was found left in a crate on the side of FM 346 in Whitehouse Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Leandra Bissell made the discovery. “I could tell it was distressed and hot. The poor thing was soiled in its kennel,” said Bissell. She said she gave the dog a little bit of water, but it was hesitant to take it at first. She called the police and waited until an officer came out to see about the dog, which is currently being taken care of by officials. Police Captain Frank Brewer says people who see animals out alone in high temperatures should call the police or animal control. Bissell says she hopes whoever abandoned the dog is held accountable and that somebody’s able to take the animal in.
WHITEHOUSE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy