Pelicans' EJ Liddell to undergo MRI after suffering knee injury

New Orleans Pelicans rookie EJ Liddell will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of a right knee injury suffered on Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Pelicans’ 101-73 win at Cox Pavilion. He appeared to attempt to gain position down low but his right leg buckled and he fell to the court. He needed assistance walking off of the court and was unable to put any weight on his leg.

Pelicans summer league head coach Jarron Collins called it unfortunate.

“Injuries are part of the game,” Collins said. “You never want to see anyone get injured out there. We’ll have more information tomorrow and just go from there.”

The contest was just the second of summer league for Liddell, the 41st pick last month. He recorded two points, four rebounds and one block in his debut on Saturday, and had six points, four rebounds and two assists prior to leaving on Monday.

The injury to Liddell came after No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels suffered an ankle injury after eight minutes of work on Saturday. He was ruled out of returning and did not play on Monday. It is not considered to be serious but Daniels is not expected to play again in summer league.

The Pelicans will likely be cautious with each player moving forward and hold them out of action. The team has not yet provided an update on Liddell but it will certainly be holding out hope it is not serious.

