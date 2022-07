If you only watched the first inning on Sunday afternoon, it would have been a safe bet to assume the Dodgers had lost the game. The Cubs came out and put up 5 runs on Julio Urias quickly, adding on an additional 3 runs in the third inning. But the way this team has played lately, you can never really count them out of any game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO