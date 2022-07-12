ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Bickering Cohosts On 'The View' Before Going Into Commercial Break

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPU6M_0gd0CcZ900
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg interrupted a tense exchange between Ana Navarro and guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View as she abruptly cut to a commercial break on the latest episode.

The conversation reached a boiling point after Griffin mentioned her earlier work with the Freedom Caucus.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoKhU_0gd0CcZ900
Source: MEGA

"I want to make sure that as we are having these fundamental American conversations about what we want our country to be and who we should be, that we just make sure we're keeping the temperature down [and] it doesn't turn into harassment or intimidation," Griffin said.

It was then discussed how Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows "lit this flame that we're seeing in our country," according to Sunny Hostin.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin agreed that Jordan and Meadows "hold some significant amount of responsibility," but said they used to focus on "budget, securing the border, bringing down the deficit" and "not this vast, right-wing conspiracy."

Navarro then blasted the Freedom Caucus as "a thorn on the side of people like Paul Ryan and John Boehner."

Griffin fired back, "You criticize Paul Ryan all the time for his role at FOX," to which Navarro sharply replied, "I know Paul Ryan. I can criticize him because he is my friend."

That's when Goldberg interjected, swiftly cutting off both of them mid-point as Navarro defended her stance on Ryan and their friendship. "Excuse me, ladies!" she yelled out. "We're going to take a break right now. We're going to break."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZG3P_0gd0CcZ900
Source: MEGA

The View fans were taken aback amidst the heated back-and-forth, which came after the ladies returned from a hiatus and began chatting about politics.

"I need them to continue this conversation after the break," one person tweeted following the segue.

Article continues below advertisement

"OH DAMN ... looks like Sunny is starting the week off right by throwing [a LOT] of good shade at Alyssa," another sounded off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxSBc_0gd0CcZ900
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a third guessed Griffin would soon have a more permanent role on the show due to the viral moment, posting, "I get the feeling they will hire Alyssa full-time."

The group got back to it this week with new guest hosts.

Comments / 19

Carol Nichols
2d ago

A nice old lady whose career is over, washed up and is now recycled and perfect for daytime tv. Appeals to insipid and lonely old housewives. She’s Irrelevant. Not newsworthy. Not any more.

Reply
9
Analyzer
1d ago

She came in as a Goldberg and will leave as a Whoopi Leadberg...! Worse than Lead in your water....!

Reply
5
Ruth
2d ago

She’s washed up I can’t figure out why they don’t fire her. Never mind I know!!!

Reply
8
Related
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Sara Haines Speaks Out About Panel Shakeup Following Meghan McCain Exit

Nearly a year after Meghan McCain officially departed from “The View,” co-host Sarah Haines speaks out about the panel shakeup in the talk show’s current season. During a recent interview with Too Fab, “The View” co-host opened up about the current season and the rotation of guest co-hosts. “I like to say this season has been a lot of fun,” she said. “Because sitting at that table is like eating with your family every night. The guest co-hosts have been like someone brought a friend.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
John Boehner
Person
Alyssa Farah
Person
Sunny Hostin
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The Freedom Caucus#American#Fox
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Breaks Silence on Retirement Reports

Following the latest rumors that she may be retiring from ABC’s TV show “The View,” Joy Behar addressed the gossip head-on. On Monday (July 4th), the Independent Journal Review reported that “The View” co-host was planning to retire later this year. The media outlet sourced Variety’s 2020 article, which states that Behar’s contract with the show ends sometime in summer 2022. Behar did discuss her plans for retiring from “The View” in her book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Clifton Powell's Son Is Dating Sasha Obama, Actor Shares Advice He Gives

The Obama sisters have developed into young ladies right in front of our eyes. Malia and Sasha Obama were young girls when their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama became President and First Lady. The family faced constant criticism and vitriol during their tenure, but the Obamas remained close and private about their inner workings. This clandestine nature continues in the years that have followed their exit from the White House as paparazzi do their best to catch Malia and Sasha, especially now that they're dating, and recently, it was revealed that Sasha was seeing Clifton Powell Jr.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

16K+
Followers
818
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy