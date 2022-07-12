Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Bickering Cohosts On 'The View' Before Going Into Commercial Break

Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg interrupted a tense exchange between Ana Navarro and guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View as she abruptly cut to a commercial break on the latest episode.

The conversation reached a boiling point after Griffin mentioned her earlier work with the Freedom Caucus.

Source: MEGA

"I want to make sure that as we are having these fundamental American conversations about what we want our country to be and who we should be, that we just make sure we're keeping the temperature down [and] it doesn't turn into harassment or intimidation," Griffin said.

It was then discussed how Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows "lit this flame that we're seeing in our country," according to Sunny Hostin.

Griffin agreed that Jordan and Meadows "hold some significant amount of responsibility," but said they used to focus on "budget, securing the border, bringing down the deficit" and "not this vast, right-wing conspiracy."

Navarro then blasted the Freedom Caucus as "a thorn on the side of people like Paul Ryan and John Boehner."

Griffin fired back, "You criticize Paul Ryan all the time for his role at FOX," to which Navarro sharply replied, "I know Paul Ryan. I can criticize him because he is my friend."

That's when Goldberg interjected, swiftly cutting off both of them mid-point as Navarro defended her stance on Ryan and their friendship. "Excuse me, ladies!" she yelled out. "We're going to take a break right now. We're going to break."

Source: MEGA

The View fans were taken aback amidst the heated back-and-forth, which came after the ladies returned from a hiatus and began chatting about politics.

"I need them to continue this conversation after the break," one person tweeted following the segue.

"OH DAMN ... looks like Sunny is starting the week off right by throwing [a LOT] of good shade at Alyssa," another sounded off.

Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, a third guessed Griffin would soon have a more permanent role on the show due to the viral moment, posting, "I get the feeling they will hire Alyssa full-time."

The group got back to it this week with new guest hosts.