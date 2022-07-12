ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Dragged Back To Court By Her Ex-Housekeeper Who Is Demanding Answers Over Alleged Unpaid Wages

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXzVS_0gd0CRo200
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian's battle with a team of her ex-housekeepers continues to heat up with one of the men suing her demanding she does some work herself for once.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Andrew Ramirez has had it with the Hulu reality star's supposed games in their ongoing war over alleged unpaid wages.

Ramirez was one of the 7 employees who sued Kardashian in 2021. In the bombshell lawsuit, the former employees said they all worked at the reality star's Hidden Hills mansion.

The housekeepers claimed to have been promised a full-time position with benefits. However, they said they were labeled as independent contractors and were not eligible for benefits despite the promise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367IGy_0gd0CRo200
Source: mega

Ramirez and the other employees said on top of not receiving benefits, Kardashian failed to provide the proper meal breaks, did not give them pay stubs, and failed to reimburse them for certain expenses.

In the suit, Ramirez is also suing on behalf of his son Andrew Jr. who he claimed was underage when working at the mansion.

Kardashian has denied being responsible for the ex-employees claiming she hired a third-party company to handle it all. The judge presiding over the case has allowed it to move forward.

A rep for the star said Kim believes she’s “not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lwg5J_0gd0CRo200
Source: mega

Her rep said the reality star had always paid the third party for the work and “hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ramirez recently went to court accusing Kardashian of having another person on her payroll fill out court paperwork.

He said Kardashian should have filled out the paperwork and answered to the best of her knowledge. The questions asked were a part of discovery in the case where both parties exchange information and documents. The ex-housekeeper said Kardashian had her estate manager fill out the answers instead of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkacz_0gd0CRo200
Source: mega

Ramirez demanded she answers the questions and be ordered to pay $1,875.50 in sanctions. Kardashian scoffed at the request arguing the answers from her estate manager were sufficient. She then demanded he pays her $2,500 in sanctions.

Now, Kardashian’s former employee has gone back to the judge demanding Kardashian be put in her place. He said the law clearly states the paperwork must be filled out by Kardashian.

He said she should “not be allowed to ignore her obligations” in the case.

The judge has yet to rule.

RadarOnline

RadarOnline

