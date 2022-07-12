Nicki Minaj PUSHES Fan At Chaotic Meet-And-Greet In London, Days After Archenemy Cardi B Unloaded On Handsy Concertgoer

Source: Mega

London has been hectic for Nicki Minaj and her one-time collaborator-turned-archenemy Cardi B. Both rappers were seen on camera defending themselves from crazed fans after getting stuck in chaotic situations across the pond. The most recent incident caught Nicki seemingly pushing a young devotee out of her way at an impromptu meet-and-greet in Camden Town, Radar has learned.

A TikTok user, who goes by the name theyluviish, posted the clip showing hundreds of people shoving their way to the Starship rapper, 39. Nicki could be heard begging her fans to “back up," but her wishes were ignored.

At one point during the chaos, the TikTok user leaned into the 10-time Grammy nominee, pressing his lips together for a pose while invading her personal bubble. Nicki didn't like that.

She was seen seemingly pushing him out of her way.

The fan confirmed the alleged shove, claiming, "Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg," adding, “My fave literally touched me.”

In the comment section, he continued the narrative by saying he was “just happy Nicki touched” him.

Nicki announced the event on Instagram Live just hours before she showed up and it turned scary instantly.

The Anaconda rapper, who performed at the Wireless Festival on Sunday, was met at Cafe Koko by an overly-excited mob that chased her car through the street and barely let her get out of the vehicle.

Nicki was forced to go to Twitter and beg them to give her room.

"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars," she wrote. "Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line."

Despite the mob, RadarOnline.com can confirm no arrests were made.

Interestingly enough, Nicki isn't the only female rapper who had an experience with pushy fans in London. Her nemesis, Cardi B, was forced to take matters into her own hands when one person got too handsy after her concert.

The Press rapper had just performed at the Wireless Festival on Friday night and was sitting on the shoulders of her security guard when she began fighting off a fan with her microphone.

Cardi was seen slamming her mic repeatedly down at someone in the crowd, who apparently got a little too handsy for comfort.

Nicki and Cardi have a past, which includes a physical fight that went down in 2018 during New York Fashion Week. Their longstanding beef was drug up again last week after Nicki called her ex-pal Kanye West a "clown" following his collaboration with Cardi.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nicki's rep about the latest incident.