ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj PUSHES Fan At Chaotic Meet-And-Greet In London, Days After Archenemy Cardi B Unloaded On Handsy Concertgoer

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8MXI_0gd0COP500
Source: Mega

London has been hectic for Nicki Minaj and her one-time collaborator-turned-archenemy Cardi B. Both rappers were seen on camera defending themselves from crazed fans after getting stuck in chaotic situations across the pond. The most recent incident caught Nicki seemingly pushing a young devotee out of her way at an impromptu meet-and-greet in Camden Town, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

A TikTok user, who goes by the name theyluviish, posted the clip showing hundreds of people shoving their way to the Starship rapper, 39. Nicki could be heard begging her fans to “back up," but her wishes were ignored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DeFI_0gd0COP500
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

At one point during the chaos, the TikTok user leaned into the 10-time Grammy nominee, pressing his lips together for a pose while invading her personal bubble. Nicki didn't like that.

She was seen seemingly pushing him out of her way.

The fan confirmed the alleged shove, claiming, "Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg," adding, “My fave literally touched me.”

In the comment section, he continued the narrative by saying he was “just happy Nicki touched” him.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZGbf_0gd0COP500
Source: Mega

Nicki announced the event on Instagram Live just hours before she showed up and it turned scary instantly.

The Anaconda rapper, who performed at the Wireless Festival on Sunday, was met at Cafe Koko by an overly-excited mob that chased her car through the street and barely let her get out of the vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki was forced to go to Twitter and beg them to give her room.

"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars," she wrote. "Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line."

Despite the mob, RadarOnline.com can confirm no arrests were made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0DQ2_0gd0COP500
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, Nicki isn't the only female rapper who had an experience with pushy fans in London. Her nemesis, Cardi B, was forced to take matters into her own hands when one person got too handsy after her concert.

The Press rapper had just performed at the Wireless Festival on Friday night and was sitting on the shoulders of her security guard when she began fighting off a fan with her microphone.

Cardi was seen slamming her mic repeatedly down at someone in the crowd, who apparently got a little too handsy for comfort.

Nicki and Cardi have a past, which includes a physical fight that went down in 2018 during New York Fashion Week. Their longstanding beef was drug up again last week after Nicki called her ex-pal Kanye West a "clown" following his collaboration with Cardi.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nicki's rep about the latest incident.

Comments / 17

Jonny Cage
1d ago

stop touching folks man lol y'all crack me up thinking that just because you like someone gives you the right to touch them without permission. doesn't matter how famous they are show some class

Reply
9
MGTX
2d ago

Two self proclaimed ex-criminals glorified by the public. They should be behind bars.

Reply
13
rierie
2d ago

let not make assaulting people a thing Hollywood. Will Smith was the puppet to get this new trend started.

Reply(3)
5
Related
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Transforms Into Seductive Catwoman At 2022 Essence Music Festival: Watch

Nicki Minaj, 39, made a lasting impression as a headline performer at the Essence Music Festival on July 1! The rapper took the stage in a sexy Catwoman inspired outfit as she entertained the New Orleans, LA crowd of music fans at Caesars Superdome. The superstar channeled Halle Berry‘s 2004 film for the dramatic opening, which included a face cover and cat ears as she writhed around the stage in a latex bodysuit with gloves. During the set, she performed all her major hits like “Beez in the Trap,” and “Moment 4 Life,” even bringing out Lil’ Wayne for throwback hit “High School.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Shares Video Of Rapper Seemingly Pushing Him At Chaotic Meet & Greet: Watch

It proved to be a chaotic weekend for the Barbz who were out and about in London as Nicki Minaj headlined the annual Wireless Music Festival. Just a few days ago, we reported that fans of the 39-year-old Queen of Rap were so eager to see their fearless leader that they jumped over barricades and fences, pushing security to its limit as they attempted to contain and control the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kanye
Person
Cardi B.
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Handsy#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's Son & Husband Support Her At Essence Fest

Each year, Essence Magazine has held its annual Essence Festival. Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the three-day event has featured a load of activities. From panels featuring some of the hottest celebrities to live performances from the best artists in the industry, the goal of Essence Fest has been to give back to the culture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

16K+
Followers
818
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy