Body The Dorada Foods Family is excited to announce that Craig Morgan has accepted the position as Plant Manager for Dorada Foods in Ponca City, OK. Prior to this new role, Craig worked for Simmons Prepared Foods in various leadership roles from a Par Fry Supervisor, Shipping Supervisor, backup Supply Chain Manager and Operations Superintendent in a fully cooked chicken facility. Craig joined Lopez Foods in OKC in December of 2019 and has worked as an Operations Superintendent during that time. Craig has a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science and Natural Resources from Oklahoma State University.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO