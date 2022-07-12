ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 huge space games that highlight your cosmic insignificance

By Ryan Woodrow
 2 days ago
Believe it or not, space is big. Every day we learn a little more about the endless expanse of the universe, and every day we feel a little smaller on our home planet. NASA’s latest images from the Webb space telescope are some of the most wondrous glimpses of the universe we’ve ever had, but to some, it’s a terrifying indicator of our cosmic insignificance.

Whether you feel optimistic or pessimistic about your place in the universe, you can feel like you’re participating in an intergalactic civilization with these awesome space games. These space games are so huge and complex that they put into perspective the scale of the universe, but maybe also how someone as small as us can make a big difference.

No Man’s Sky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8kEb_0gd07Xfc00

This game was sold entirely on the back of having an entire universe to explore. Although is under-delivered at launch, that huge universe is firmly in the game now thanks to big No Man’s Sky updates, and it’s teeming with life. Finding a planet to set up base and seeing the impact that other people have left on the worlds around you is awe-inspiring, and on top of that, you’ve got one of the best survival/crafting games in recent memory.

Elite Dangerous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHt3Y_0gd07Xfc00

Flying around trying to survive is all well and good, but it’s nice to sometimes take a more leisurely cruise through the stars from time to time. Elite Dangerous has a little bit of everything, you can quietly fly around as a humble trader, or you can dive into action as a bounty hunter. Either way, flying around in your little spaceship and seeing the universe from your narrow perspective makes everything seem larger than life.

Mass Effect Andromeda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xivlM_0gd07Xfc00

The Mass Effect games are less about the universe itself, and more about the people in it. There is no better game for interacting with all sorts of different alien races who all have conflicting ideals and desires. Balancing those needs, keeping your crew’s morale high, and keeping them alive is no easy feat, but it’ll make you appreciate the galactic scale of the stories on offer.

Stellaris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1wKo_0gd07Xfc00

If you want to replicate that head-spinning feeling you get when you try to comprehend the true size and beauty of the universe, just jump into a game of Stellaris without any tutorials. If you like grand strategy then it doesn’t get much grander than this. You’ll be building up your galactic empire, spreading across star systems, and engaging in war and diplomacy with other players in an attempt to rule the galaxy. 4X strategy doesn’t get much bigger or better than this.

Star Citizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rVNO_0gd07Xfc00

The universe may seem eternal in comparison to our tiny human lifespans, but one day entropy will claim the last atom of this reality and all will cease to be; and about 12 hours after that happens, Star Citizen will finally release.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Spots Spaghetti-Like Object

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I just checked, and there are no Italian restaurants on Mars. So there goes one explanation for an odd object photographed by NASA's Perseverance rover on Tuesday. It isn't spaghetti. Nor is it a sea creature or a hair ball. It looks like a tangle of string or shredded material that's clinging together.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

This Mars Optical Illusion Is Tripping Me Out: Pit or Plateau?

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Whoa, dude. My eyes and brain are facing a fun challenge with an image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. The HiRise camera team at the University of Arizona shared a view on Monday of a landscape in the Ceraunius Fossae area of the red planet. I'm having trouble processing the fact that the highlighted feature goes down, not up.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

The terrifying moment a NASA astronaut drifted untethered through space

Space is terrifying. As astronauts navigate around outside space stations and their space shuttles one wrong move can send them hurtling out into a void of darkness. To help mitigate the risk of any such thing happening, NASA has often utilized tethers during spacewalks. But one iconic photo from the 1980s showcases the first untethered spacewalk, and it’s kind of terrifying to think about.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

