ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta is missing in action, but should release this week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMOfW_0gd06olI00

Everyone was expecting Halo Infinite‘s campaign co-op beta to kick off on Monday, but that didn’t happen. It’s (hopefully) still coming this week, but 343 Industries is being coy about the details.

On Monday, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrad took the time to address what’s going on with Halo Infinite‘s co-op beta.

“[Testing] is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current [test] ring, and the team is working to address,” Jarrad said on Twitter. “Apologies to folks who expected the [beta] today – we’re eager to get this into your hands but we also want to ensure it’s a positive and worthwhile experience. Still targeting this week, but it’s day by day as work continues.”

While this is disappointing, at least 343 Industries aren’t carelessly shoving the beta out. After the recent lag issues, it’s probably best not to rush any other game modes – even if the wait has been excruciating.

Eight months have gone by since Halo Infinite came out. Initially, everyone loved the campaign and old-school multiplayer, but that adoration clearly hasn’t stuck. According to SteamCharts, there are roughly only a few thousand concurrent players daily. Of course, that doesn’t account for people on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or the PC Game Pass version, but it’s still not great.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive Fable Gains New Narrative Lead

The upcoming Fable game from Playground Games has a new narrative lead working on it who's known for work on games like Control, Dishonored, and more. That new narrative lead is Anna Megill who announced the new job title on Friday in an updated Twitter bio next to some of the other highlighted games worked on previously. Fable still does not have a release date at this time, however, so it's still uncertain when, exactly, we'll see the writing efforts from Megill and others come to fruition.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite”s campaign co-op beta to begin this week despite delay

343 Industries has announced that the long-awaited Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta has been delayed, but is still expected to release this week. The Halo Infinite co-op beta test, which was announced last August, was expected to release to the public this week but unfortunately, players will need to wait just a little longer (via PC Gamer).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rune Factory 5 - PC Launch Trailer

Rune Factory 5 is available now on PC via Steam. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this farming and life sim RPG, including characters, gameplay, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Video Game
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Livestream Coming Today

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta is coming up soon, and ahead of launch, developer 343 Industries is hosting a livestream event to show it off and discuss what fans can expect. The livestream begins at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET today, July 14, and fans can watch via...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sony announces PlayStation Stars, an all-new loyalty program

Anyone looking for some extra trophy-hunting incentive may receive precisely that this fall. On Thursday, Sony announced PlayStation Stars, a new loyalty rewards program. It’ll launch later this year (release details beyond that are still unknown), and anyone can join the service for free. Players can earn rewards by completing various campaigns, for example, the “Monthly Check-In,” which involves simply playing a specific game. Doing so will yield redeemable loyalty reward points for select PlayStation Store products, which may include actual PSN wallet funds.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches this October

Retro enthusiasts should keep an eye out for a specific blast processing-powered beast coming this fall — shout-outs to all three of you that understood that reference. On Wednesday, Sega announced that the Genesis Mini 2 will launch on Oct. 27, 2022. The tiny throwback console features more than 50 games, some of which were Sega CD exclusives. We’ll list some of the offerings below.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the PlayStation Stars loyalty program? Release date, monthly challenges, digital collectibles, and more

Grace Chan, the vice president of network advertising, loyalty, and licensed merchandise at PlayStation, revealed PlayStation Stars in a blog post today. PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program that Sony is pushing for PlayStation gamers. PlayStation’s new program will enhance what you can do but won’t interfere with events like State of Play or community challenges. Although it sounds like Microsoft Rewards, PlayStation Stars is exclusive to PlayStation products.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Releases Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Dr. Stone is on the horizon with a new season, and fans are ready to see what the anime has to offer next. Once its upcoming Ryusui special wraps, our heroes will be moving towards season three full steam. As you can imagine, hype is high for the series as such, and the first trailer for season three has gone live to preview what fans can expect.
COMICS
GamesRadar

Starfield fan theory points to a March 2023 release date

A Starfield fan theory suggests the game will be released in March next year. Originally scheduled to launch on November 11, 2022, Bethesda delayed Starfield until the first half of 2023 to give us "the best, most polished version" of its incredibly ambitious sci-fi RPG. After much anticipation, we finally got our first look at the game in action last month during the Summer Game Fest. While we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the Starfield when it arrives, exactly when that will be remains a mystery. Or does it?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release date is in line with 'historical precedent', says game director

Ion Hazzikostas discusses concerns that the expansion is coming out too soon. Since the surprising announcement that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will launch in 2022 (opens in new tab), there has been some concern that the upcoming expansion is being rushed out the door. Shadowlands hasn't been great and it's easy to assume that, like us, Blizzard wants to close the door on the current expansion as soon as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Kirby’s Dream Buffet arriving this summer for Switch

Fans of one of gaming’s hungriest mascots received some good news today with the announcement of Kirby’s Dream Buffet. The newest Kirby game for the Switch will release sometime this summer, according to Nintendo. The reveal trailer, which features giant obstacle courses made of cake and mini-games against...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

RimWorld Releases New Console Edition Trailer

After five years in early access and another four in full release on PC, space colony simulator RimWorld is finally coming to console on July 29 with RimWorld Console Edition. Developer Ludeon Studios has released a new trailer for the release, condensing some of the game's complex AI-driven scenarios into a simple explainer for new players.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy