TASCAM Announces the CD-RW900SX CD Recorder/Player

A medium-volume document scanner that's a combination of a sheetfed and a flatbed, HP's $599 ScanJet Pro 3600 f1 replaces the model 3500 f1 that we reviewed way back in early 2016. Scanning hardware and software have both matured a lot since then, and the new ScanJet Pro is faster, leaner, and more reliable, and it converts pages to editable text in a fraction of the time of its predecessor. The 3600 f1 also boasts an automatic document feeder (ADF) that holds almost twice as many pages as our current entry-level Editors' Choice winner, the Xerox Duplex Combo Scanner. We'd like it even more at a somewhat lower price, but the ScanJet Pro 3600 f1 is a more-than-capable document manager for busy small offices and workgroups, earning our Editors' Choice award honors for midrange document scanners.
