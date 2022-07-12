TASCAM Announces the CD-RW900SX CD Recorder/Player

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR ($899.95) slots in as an upgrade and replacement for one of the older lenses in the system, 2013's XF 23mm F1.4 R. The refreshed lens comes with a new optical formula that nets more fine detail in photos, plus features a dust- and splash-resistant housing to match Fujifilm's weather-sealed cameras. The upgraded optics make for stunning wide-angle images with softly defocused backdrops, but we miss the manual focus clutch from the original—the manual focus experience here isn't quite as rewarding. Many X system owners should be content with the results from the XF 23mm F2 R WR ($449), but the XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR is a worthwhile splurge for demanding photogs and an Editors' Choice winner because of its picture quality and bright aperture.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO