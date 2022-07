Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bohm was diagnosed with a left dislocated ring finger after exiting Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was already set to be placed on the restricted list for the Phillies' two-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status, so it's not clear whether Bohm will be placed on the injured list ahead of the All-Star break. Matt Vierling will cover third base while Odubel Herrera starts in center field and hits eighth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO