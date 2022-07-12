ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsboro, PA

New Mission Trip Birdsboro and Beyond nonprofit organization formed

By Lisa Mitchell
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission Trip Birdsboro is widely recognized within the community as a way for those unable to care for their homes to find needed help with maintenance and repairs without worrying about financial burdens, personal ability, or other limiting factors. Now in its eighth year, 2022 marks the first year...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair: A Fun-filled Event for the Entire Family

KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
KIMBERTON, PA
Mercury

2 Pottstown churches appeal citations for feeding the needy

POTTSTOWN — Both High Street churches being cited by the borough with zoning violations for helping, clothing, counseling and feeding the needy are fighting back. An appeal for Christ Episcopal Church in the 300 block of High Street was filed Friday, according to one church spokesperson, and lawyers representing Mission First, now merged with the First Methodist Church in the 400 block of High Street, filed an appeal of the violation notice on Monday.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birdsboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Mercury

Local AmeriCorps organizations get a funding boost from Pa.

Three local AmeriCorps organizations have been awarded grants to fund service programs. The grants were announced Tuesday along with funding for organizations to support the work of 26 AmeriCorps programs. A total of $17.5 million was awarded — the most in the history of the program — through the statewide service commission that develops and implements state-specific national service programs.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks County gives biggest contribution yet to boost local tourism

Berks County is making a serious commitment to bolstering tourism. The commissioners announced Wednesday that they recently made a $450,000 contribution to support the efforts of Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, the organization tasked with bringing visitors to the county. The contribution is the largest grant the local tourism organization has ever received.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading drops Act 47 'financially distressed' status

READING, Pa. - Reading is ready to stand on its own. The city is officially exiting the state's budget oversight program after it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009. Leaders say a number of administrations, city council and city workers were involved in helping the city...
READING, PA
Mercury

Chester County’s new Mental Health Crisis hotline begins Saturday

WEST CHESTER — Beginning Saturday, July 16, Chester County is joining with communities across the nation, introducing “988” as the direct phone connection support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. Chester County sees the implementation of the new 988 call option as the first step toward a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Schuylkill River Greenways launching $5 million fund drive

AMITY — Schuylkill River Greenways, the organization responsible for maintaining 35 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail in Berks and Schuylkill counties, is launching a Stewardship Fund Campaign with the goal of raising $5 million. To launch it, a free event has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, at...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Volunteers#Charity#St Paul
sanatogapost.com

Two Local Hospitals Assess Health Needs Through 2025

WEST READING PA – Residents of municipalities within the primary service areas of five Tower Health-owned hospitals, including those in Pottstown and Phoenixville, can benefit from programs in four “key health issues,” according to their just-released community health needs assessments. Health equity, access to equitable care, access...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Chester County accepting applications for ag conservation easement programs

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Agricultural Land Preservation Board is accepting applications for two competitive programs funded by the Chester County Commissioners — the Commonwealth/County Program; and the Chester County Challenge Grant Program. To date, more than 560 farms totaling more than 43,000 acres have been preserved...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

United Way assisting all Chester County mobile homeowners with tax reassessment appeals

EXTON — Applications for United Way of Chester County’s Mobile Home Tax Reassessment program will close on July 15, 2022. Partnering with Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania, LCH Health and Community Services and local food pantries, the Mobile Home Tax Reassessment program offers assistance to homeowners in Chester County to file property tax reassessment appeals. United Way of Chester County and its partners will do all the work and pay the fees on behalf of the homeowners in the program.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Mercury

Create-a-Cook camps train kids to be future chefs — or just good cooks

July is National Culinary Arts Month, and although the observance celebrates the specialty’s multitude of pros, there’s apparently plenty of room for more. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the employment ranks of chefs and head cooks alone will expand “much faster than the average for all occupations” — some 25 percent from 2020 to 2030.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Mercury

Second omicron surge still going strong in Berks and across Pa.

The latest batch of COVID-19 weekly statistics for Berks and Pennsylvania shows just how much the march of variants continues to keep numbers up. Berks added 583 official COVID cases and reinfections in the latest weekly update of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID dashboard. The total since March 2020 is 109,507.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy