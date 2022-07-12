ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Mysterines' dreamy video for new single All These Things

By Paul Brannigan
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Steve Gullick)

The Mysterines have shared the dreamy video for their new single All These Things.

Directed by acclaimed English photographer Steve Gullick, the single is the latest track to be taken from the Liverpool quartet's debut album, Reeling (opens in new tab), which breached the Top 10 in March.

Influenced by Nirvana, Queens of the Stone Age, Radiohead and Pixies, the band - fronted by Lia Metcalfe, with guitarist Callum Thompson, bassist George Favager and drummer Paul Crilly - recently made the TV debut on Later... with Jools Holland alongside Florence and The Machine, and are set to play headline London's Kentish Town Forum on December 9.

Watch the video for All These Things below:

Speaking to Kerrang! earlier this year, Lia Metcalfe stated her belief that her band are "constantly underestimated."

"I don’t mind being underestimated in a way, because when people underestimate you and then realise that you’re actually a really good band who’ve written a great album, they’re the ones left feeling like an idiot," she added.

"I think some of it is to do with me being female. I know myself and other women in music often get questioned over whether we write our own songs, but the men never do. That’s something that happens a lot in the heavy music scene. But my attitude to it is pretty simple: fuck them, because they’re all wrong."

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

