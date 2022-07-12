I review electric scooters for a living and I think these Prime Day deals are unmissable

The Amazon Prime Day is here, and, if you're wondering whether this year's best Amazon Prime Day deals include some big electric scooter bargains, I have some good news for you… As Travel editor on T3, I spend a lot of my time messing around on electric scooters. Sorry, I mean reviewing electric scooters, and I've also got a good idea about e-scooter prices.

There aren't too many electric scooter deals knocking around on Amazon this Prime Day, but there are several excellent deals at Pure Electric that caught my eye. In this article, I'll go through the ones that I'd actually recommend.

The three that I'd recommend taking notice of are all from Pure Electric's own brand, as they're makers of some of the most popular and best electric scooters on the market. Pure Electric is a British brand that sits top of our buying guide and has number of T3 Awards to its name.

Electric scooter Amazon Prime Day Deals: are they any good?

Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £599, now £499 at Pure Electric (save £100)

The second-generation Pure Air Pro features a powerful 500W motor with responsive acceleration to keep the pace, and serious traction action to take on any hill. Its high-capacity battery gives you a 50km one-charge range – so you can ride on and on and on. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Originally priced at £599, the Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter is now £499 in the Pure Electric e-scooter sale. That's a very decent saving and is the cheapest price I've ever seen for the Pure Air Pro.

Should you buy the Pure Air Pro?

It’s our number one choice of electric scooter to avoid the train and tube strike and is a low maintenance and cost-saving way to get around the city.

The Pure Air Pro is one of the best electric scooters on the market and holds the top spot in our electric scooters guide. We gave it 5 stars in our Pure Air Pro review and were impressed by its powerful motor, robust streamlined design and improved range and maximum load.

So yes, you should get it.

Pure Air Electric Scooter (2021 model): was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric

One of the best e-scooters around. Pure's new 500W motor delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability, with a 30km one-charge range. Suitable for all conditions, the Pure Air has a class-leading waterproof design and super tough steel frame. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes! This is the latest Pure Air model and it's only the second time I've seen it discounted. The last time was during Black Friday – and that was down to the same price as it is today.

Should I buy it?

Yes. By my reckoning, it's the best electric scooter offer in the Pure Electric sales. It's not the best electric scooter you can buy, that accolade goes to the Pure Air Pro , but this discount is still a great deal. In our buying guide entry, we said 'We love the second generation of the Pure Air.

It's now fitted with an upgraded 500W rated motor (a 43% improvement versus the previous generation), making it the most powerful e-scooter in its class. The result is drastically enhanced hill climbing ability and sharper acceleration from a standstill, with no performance lag on all but the steepest of inclines.'

Pure Air Pro LR: was £749, now £699 at Pure Electric (save £50)

The Pure Air Pro LR is Pure's newest, most powerful e-scooter model featuring our longest 60km range and 700W peak motor power, complete with premium features including a treated maple and birch wood deck and full metallic colourways. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes! This is the first time I've seen the Pure Air Pro LR reduced. It's only a saving of £50, but it's unlikely you'll see a bigger saving this summer.

Should I buy it?

If you're looking for an ultimate long range electric scooter – yes! The Pure Air Pro LR sits proudly at the top of the Pure Air electric scooter range, with a refined design, longer range and a beautiful wooden deck. The LR in Pure Air Pro LR actually stands for Long Range and is designed to achieve a distance of up to 60km / 37.2 miles between charges. It features the same powerful 500W rear wheel motor as the other Pure models, but the LR motor can now peak at 700W – offering even more performance.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.