Baker Mayfield: 'No awkwardness' with Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers wanted themselves a competition under center nearly all offseason long. So now that they’ve gotten one, are things going to be weird in that quarterback room this summer?

Their newest challenger (and favorite) for the job doesn’t think so.

Ahead of his presser on Tuesday, Baker Mayfield spoke with Panthers.com about his move to Carolina. Of the topics covered, of course, was his relationship with Sam Darnold—a connection the fifth-year veteran believes won’t be hampered during their battle for the starting position.

“It’s been great,” Mayfield told Darin Gantt. “Sam just wants to win. That’s just who he is. Our personalities might be different, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the same goal, and that’s to win and help this team out. “I’m really looking forward to being in that room with him and just challenging each other, and elevating each other.”

Mayfield and Darnold were both selected atop the 2018 NFL draft—with the former going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 and the latter to the New York Jets at No. 3. So, these two are definitely no strangers when it comes to competition—even amongst themselves.

But, as Mayfield, also said in an interview with team reporter Kristen Balboni, the competition is also about getting each other ready for the 2022 season.

“He [Darnold] grabbed my number during the whirlwind of events following. We were just tryna figure out how to get guys together to throw,” Mayfield stated. “Get a little last-minute throwing session in—tune-up before camp. Just be around each other and let everybody know there’s no awkwardness there.”

Well, may the best man—and not their feelings—prevail.