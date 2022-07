SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Bally Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the White Bear Local Organizing Committee, announced the date and schedule for the 17th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare, today at Marketfest in downtown White Bear Lake. Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township will serve as the venue for the 17th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 28.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO