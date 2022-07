CLEVELAND -- José Ramírez is set to take the stage at Dodger Stadium on Monday night to participate in his first T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Ramírez has been offered the opportunity to swing for the fences in the annual event a handful of times in the past but always declined. On Wednesday, he confirmed reports that this year, he has accepted the invitation. He’ll be Cleveland’s first representative in the Home Run Derby since Carlos Santana participated in 2019 in front of a home crowd at Progressive Field.

