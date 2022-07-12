ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is There Actually A Nude Swimming Hole In Duluth?

By Ian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The temps in Duluth can get pretty high in the summer and people turn to local swimming holes to cool off. Is there a clothing optional swimming hole in the area?. A few years ago, a Duluth woman was challenging if it was illegal or not to be topless at the...

Comments / 1

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Littlefork, West Duluth, Moose Lake

Littlefork-Big Falls, MN- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recently awarded $3.7 million to fund stop arm cameras statewide. Littlefork-Big Falls received about $38,000 for 13 cameras. The cameras will help enforce Stop Arm Violations and keep students safe. State law requires all vehicles to stop when a bus’ arm is down and lights are flashing. Minnesota bus drivers observed as many as a thousand violations in a day in 2022. Eastrange Academy in Eveleth also received funding for two cameras.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Canal Park Condo With Unbelievable Lake Views On The Market

There is just one word for this condo located in Canal Park: incredible! There's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live in the heart of Duluth with this home on the market. There are always amazing homes on the market these days. Recently, I came across the most incredible house hidden along Superior Street in Duluth. I work and spend time often in the area and had no idea a home was nestled among the businesses!
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Missing girl last seen in Duluth area two weeks ago

Police say you should call 911 if you have information about a missing teenager. 14-year-old Carmen Thompson was last seen in Duluth on June 30th. She's described as Native American, 5'1", 110 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. The American Indian Community Housing...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

DECC Hosting All Breed Dog Show

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 73rd Annual Duluth All Breed Dog Show begins Thursday at the DECC. The show runs each day through Sunday from 8 a-m to 3 p-m. Over 150 breeds of dogs will be featured in the competition with a new show each day finishing with a Best in Show.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Adult Store ‘Adam & Eve’ Opens In Duluth

There is a new adult store that has recently opened up shop in the Twin Ports. You can find 'Adam & Eve Duluth' near the Miller Hill Mall area. The newest shop in town can be found at 2116 Maple Grove Road, where Bender Shoes was located. Before Benders, I remember it being Premiere Video which was one of my favorite places to go. My dad would browse the movies as I would decide which Sega Genesis game to play that weekend. So the building went from movies to shoes and now back to a store that still sells movies, but maybe offers a little more than what a video rental place offers.
DULUTH, MN
Mark Elworth Jr

Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Lake Superior Agates will be at the show(Photo Credit: Wikipedia) The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!. It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Airshow Adds Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Show To Lineup

The Duluth Airshow announced on their Facebook page that they have added another exciting performer to their roster for this year's event, scheduled for Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17. Smoke-N-Thunder will replace the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck after a tragic accident took the life of SHOCKWAVE driver Chris Darnell...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Head Of The Lakes Fair Announces 2022 Event Details

One of the best parts of summer? All of the different fairs! The Head of the Lakes Fair is one of them and organizers just announced details for this year's big spectacle. Speaking of fun summer fairs, the Minnesota State Fair just announced their new foods for this year. The fun new foods range from pickle pizza to cake on a stick. Some of them are definitely meant for Instagram posts rather than enjoyment. Ha!
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Blatnik Bridge Update: Total Rebuild + No Hammond Connection

As the eventual replacement project for the Blatnik Bridge approaches its start date, the final design is starting to become clearer. Two major design questions seem to now have an answer; one involves the final location and scope of the project (i.e. will it be rebuilt on the existing footings or become a totally new structure) and the other involves how the bridge connects to traffic at it's base when it lands in Superior.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kayaker helps lost 6-year-old found swimming alone in St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. -- A kayaker found a 6-year-old boy swimming alone in the St. Louis River and helped him back to safety after he was separated from his parent's sailboat.The Duluth Police Department said the boy was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered on July 5.The kayaker who helped the young child back to shore called 911 because the boy was extremely cold. Police responded to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard around 4:12 p.m.Officers interviewed the child's parent and learned they were sailing on the river when the boy wanted to swim next to the boat, holding an attached rope. The boy lost hold of the rope, and the wind pushed the sailboat away from the boy.The parent says they could not navigate back to the boy due to the currents of the river and the wind and was forced to beach the boat ashore.According to the police report, the boy told his parent he would swim back to shore, but the current prevented him from doing so.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

So Sad! Lily The Lion Has Passed Away At Lake Superior Zoo

The Lake Superior Zoo sent out a Press release with sad news. Their female African lion Lily who would have turned 15 this September has passed away. Director of Animal Care, Lizzy Larson said, “I had the privilege of being one of Lily’s keepers since she was 2 years old. I got to watch her grow up. I will miss her “talking” to me every day. Our zoo, and my life, will not be the same without her.”
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Iron Range, Duluth, Minnesota

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is expanding its “Summer Buddy Backpacks” program. The backpacks include shelf-stable foods for kids to eat over the weekend. The program coincides with their summer-long Meet Up and Chow Down program that provides free lunch to students Mondays through Thursdays. New pickup locations for the weekend meals are Mondays in Eveleth, Tuesdays in Gilbert and Wednesdays in Keewatin.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Spirit Halloween Returning To Duluth In New Location

Halloween lovers, I am about to make your day. Spirit Halloween is returning once again to the Duluth area and I can't wait. Spirit Halloween first came to Duluth a few years ago. I remember going onto the Spirit Halloween website because I am obsessed with the store and trying to find the location closest to the Twin Ports. I definitely did not expect to find that they were opening one here!
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Now You Can Get A Years Supply Of Drumstick Ice Cream Cones With a Tattoo

Did you know that National Tattoo Day and National Ice Cream Day fall on the same exact day? Well you are not alone, most people don't, but some marketing genius with Drumstick Ice Cream Cones did realize it and they have put together a contest that is sure to win the hearts of some die-hard fans. Oh by the way the date is July 17 for future reference.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Did You Know There Are At Least 29 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Duluth?

I grew up with the idea of pets being a part of the family. I had no idea that there are so many dog friendly patio in the area. According to the website BringFido, you can bring your four legged family member to one of these fine establishments from breweries to ice scream shops, to cafes and restaurants while using their outdoor patios.
DULUTH, MN
