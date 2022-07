After a quick playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks are surely eager to prove their previous playoff run was no fluke. The Hawks were one of the first teams to make serious noise this offseason when they acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, immediately creating one of the league’s most formidable backcourts with Trae Young. The team also traded for Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless for more wing depth.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO