Anaheim, CA

Ducks Name Roy Sommer as San Diego Gulls Head Coach

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ducks have named Roy Sommer head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Sommer becomes the fourth head coach in Gulls AHL history. "Roy brings invaluable experience behind the bench as the winningest coach in the...

www.nhl.com

