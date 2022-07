WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police are raising awareness of an increase in credit card abuse/theft cases from construction equipment and building materials businesses. The department says that in almost every case, a person calls in and places an order over the phone and pays for the items with a credit card number. A different person then shows up to pick the materials up and signs for them. The credit card number given over the phone is stolen, and by the time the business is notified of a charge back by the card company – the items purchased are gone.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO