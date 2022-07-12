ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBR News Media

Huntington Folk Festival set for July 16 at Heckscher Park

By Press Release
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 16th annual Huntington Folk Festival is set for Saturday, July 16, on the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Avenue, in Huntington. Extending from noon to 10 p.m., with a dinner break from 5 to 7:15 p.m., the free event is co-presented by the Huntington Arts Council, Folk...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

Firemen’s fair kicks off in Northport

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department’s 96th annual Firemen’s Fair opened July 11. Summer fun seekers enjoyed carnival rides, games, festival food and more. The fair continues until Saturday, July 16, and is open from 7 to 11 p.m. on the fire department grounds, located on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport.
NORTHPORT, NY
Hamptons.com

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 13th Annual Unconditional Love Gala Returns to Gin Lane

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 13th Annual Unconditional Love Gala is returning to the Hamptons. The event will take place on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, on Gin Lane in Southampton, NY. The grand soiree will be the highlight of this summer season out east. Chaired by Jean Shafiroff, the event honors William Bratton, former Police Commissioner of New York City and Jonathan McCann, founding President of SASF. The Honorary Chair will be Georgina Bloomberg. The annual event has been the most important fundraiser for the shelter for over a decade.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

The Long Island Museum welcomes two new sculptures

They say two heads are better than one. How about two really BIG heads?. Two sculptures by artist Philip Grausman were unveiled on the grounds of the Long Island Museum (LIM) in Stony Brook last week. Grausman’s “Eileen,” 1993-1996, fiberglass, 10 feet high by 7.5 feet wide by 9 feet deep; and “Victoria,” 1999-2000, fiberglass, 14 feet high by 6.5 feet wide by 7.5 feet deep, will call the LIM home for a two year loan.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Explore farmers markets on the North Shore this summer

Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community! Above photos are from the Three Village Farmers Market on June 24. Centereach.
CENTEREACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Arts Festival#Localevent#Local Life#The Chapin Rainbow Stage#The Royal Yard#The Folk Music Society Of
TBR News Media

Hula Hooping classes offered at West Meadow Beach

The Town of Brookhaven will offer Hula Hooping classes at West Meadow Beach, Trustees Road, Stony Brook this summer. Classes are for beginners or the more experienced “hoopers”! Beginners will learn basic fundamentals to keep the hoop up while spinning and dancing in and out of their hoops. More experienced students will learn some advanced skills and tricks. Enjoy one of the many beautiful beaches in Brookhaven while having fun and burning calories! *Weather permitting*
BROOKHAVEN, NY
northforker.com

The Map: Best beaches for…

This map may be the most highly coveted of them all. We’re talking beaches, rounding up our top picks across the North Fork in the most curated way possible. Sure, you’ll have to be a resident to visit some, but many offer day passes and others are open to the public. Now, go forth and don’t forget your towel.
MATTITUCK, NY
northforker.com

At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive

Chef Marco Barrila opened Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen in Riverhead in 2021. (Credit: David Benthal) Along the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean in Messina, a handful of Sicilian fishermen keep the thousand-year-old tradition of swordfishing alive. The seascape is dotted by felucca boats, their tall masts jutting high above the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
smithtownny.gov

Long Beach Concert Stage Dedication

Town Officials Dedicate Long Beach Concert Stage in Memory of Beloved Employee Don Misuraca. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim took to the stage at Long Beach Friday night to unveil a plaque atop of the new concert stage, formally dedicating it to Parks Labor Crew Leader II Don Misuraca. On Friday, July 8th, Supervisor Wehrheim led the opening ceremony together with Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, Superintendent of Recreation Tom McCaffery and Director of Parks Joe Arico. In addition to hundreds of community members who packed the beach to enjoy the popular weekly concert, members of the Smithtown Parks Department, Public Safety and the Highway Department were on hand to commemorate and honor their colleague and friend, long time Town employee Don Misuraca, who passed away suddenly in January. The Naked Truth Band, founded by Misuraca’s former colleague and Smithtown Highway employee Joe Cannone, performed after the ceremony.
LONG BEACH, NY
longisland.com

History: Photo of Nassau County Police Headquarters From 1950s

On Facebook, the Nassau County Police posted a photo of the original main entrance to the department's headquarters on 15th Street in Mineola. In the post the department announced an American Flag was recently installed at the entrance just like the one seen in the historic photo. “When the building...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fresh food, grown right around here

Local agriculture and fresh food are important to the health and economy of Long Islanders, and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County is committed to making them available to everyone. CCE Nassau, with its main office in Eisenhower Park and a farm on Merrick Avenue, prioritize the sale of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

There are sharks out there - somewhere

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman accepted a reporter’s dare last Sunday and jumped into the Atlantic Ocean off Nickerson Beach – and came out unscathed. Blakeman took a quick dip after two shark incidents – one a bight and the other a sighting - off Nassau’s South Shore waters, and unconfirmed reports of other sightings.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy