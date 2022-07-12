Huntington Folk Festival set for July 16 at Heckscher Park

Town Officials Dedicate Long Beach Concert Stage in Memory of Beloved Employee Don Misuraca. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim took to the stage at Long Beach Friday night to unveil a plaque atop of the new concert stage, formally dedicating it to Parks Labor Crew Leader II Don Misuraca. On Friday, July 8th, Supervisor Wehrheim led the opening ceremony together with Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, Superintendent of Recreation Tom McCaffery and Director of Parks Joe Arico. In addition to hundreds of community members who packed the beach to enjoy the popular weekly concert, members of the Smithtown Parks Department, Public Safety and the Highway Department were on hand to commemorate and honor their colleague and friend, long time Town employee Don Misuraca, who passed away suddenly in January. The Naked Truth Band, founded by Misuraca’s former colleague and Smithtown Highway employee Joe Cannone, performed after the ceremony.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO