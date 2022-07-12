ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Catalytic Converter Thefts Increase

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext time you check your tires for air, you might want to also check to see if your catalytic converter is still intact. Oklahoma has moved up to number 15 in the rankings of insurance claims for thefts of the...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

The 10 Cars Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Most Often

Catalytic converters: you never think about them until the day you go to start your car and discover the one that was once attached to your vehicle is gone. The biggest clues your catalytic converter might have been stolen? An excessive amount of engine noise and noxious fumes coming from underneath the car.
CARS
Motorious

Dealer Tries Stealing Owner’s Corvette

Getting your car serviced at a dealership can sometimes be an interesting experience, especially when you own a performance vehicle. Thanks to dashcams becoming more common, many have recorded video of technicians driving what most would consider recklessly, supposedly to test if an issue has been fixed correctly. Then there are those unfortunately souls who have had their ride stolen by thieves who broke into a dealership in the middle of the night. This story, however, entails a Corvette owner claiming the dealership where he left his Chevy tried to steal if from his driveway.
CARS
Motorious

It Really Happened! A Stick Shift Thwarted Car Theft!

We keep saying, but this is the year of rising car thefts in the United States and a lot of other countries. However, there’s a great device which will stop most of these entitled thugs from stealing your ride: a manual transmission. That’s right. A shocking number of people...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Can't Stop Thieves From Stealing F-150 Pickups At An Alarming Rate

It is an undeniable fact that the global economy is taking serious strain, which trickles down into every facet of our lives, including energy, food, and transport costs. Tie this in with a global supply chain backlog and an ongoing microchip shortage, and you get an automotive market that is feeling some serious pressure. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Ford has been feeling the pinch from all angles. Its second quarter sales figures are worrying to say the least, and now it has another problem on its hands: car thefts, straight from under its nose. Thieves have been targeting the brand's ever-popular range of F-150 pickup trucks, and Dearborn, Michigan locals are starting to feel the fallout.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Worst Fuel Economy Ratings

EVs are likely going to be the future of personal transportation. They offer a lot of improvements over gas-powered cars, especially in terms of aspects like pollution and fuel costs. While EVs are more efficient than gas-powered cars and will usually have much higher efficiency ratings, some EVs will be less efficient than others. Here’s a look at the three EVs on the market right now that have the worst fuel economy ratings.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Average Transaction Price Up 2.5 Percent In June 2022

Cadillac has enjoyed strong average transaction prices in 2022, largely thanks to strong demand for the pricy Cadillac Escalade and extended-wheelbase Escalade ESV. The American luxury brand continued this trend in June 2022, with average transaction prices rising 2.5 percent year-over-year amid sustained high demand for luxury vehicles. The average...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy