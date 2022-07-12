Dewey Public School Meeting July 11

A ribbon cutting was held for Northeast Workforce Development Board on Thursday, July 7 at the Chamber office by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Northeast Workforce Development Board provides job search, career planning, and employer services. Eligible participants may receive education and skills training and other supportive services to help job seekers find employment. The Board covers Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Craig, Washington, Ottawa and Nowata Counties and are available nationwide. They have offices are in Miami, Claremore, Pryor, and Bartlesville. The Northeast Workforce Development Board is a great resource for business and job seekers and are able to reimburse up to 50% of new hires for up to six months. You may reach them at (918) 907-0902.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO