ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

The nominations for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced (by Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove ), but which shows stand to win the most on September 12? Will longtime favorites or breakout hits dominate?

Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations below.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in a Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in a Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

More Headlines:

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List Why ‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2, ‘The Boys’ & More Shows Weren’t Eligible for 2022 Emmys ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’Orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers’ Comp Fraud ‘Great Expectations’: First Look at Olivia Colman in FX & BBC Limited Series (PHOTOS) ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Matt Bomer’s Lover in Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Rupaul
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Oscar Isaac
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here

It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Zendaya Makes Emmys History With Euphoria Producing Nomination

While Rue Bennett makes Euphoria viewers’ hearts ache, her portrayer, Zendaya, is making history. The actress serves as an executive producer on her HBO drama, which was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category Tuesday during nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nod makes Zendaya, who is 25, the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Quinta Brunson makes Emmys comedy history with 'Abbott Elementary'

Praise for "Abbott Elementary," the elementary school-set sitcom written and created by Quinta Brunson, has been rolling in since the show first aired on ABC last December. The standout comedy became ABC's highest ranked new comedy among adults. With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, "Abbott Elementary" was the year's most-tweeted comedy show, as of March.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Emmys#The Banner Of Heaven
Cinemablend

2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Succession and Ted Lasso dominate the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 74th Emmy nominations are officially in, announced on the morning of July 12 by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, who will be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy Blockbuster. HBO’s Succession leads the pack, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus not far behind.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

2022 Emmy-Nominated Shows to Stream Right Now

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominations have just been released, making for a long list of some of the top series and performances across all sorts of genres, languages, and media. While broadcast TV shows like Abbott Elementary and Saturday Night Live got some nods, it was far and away the streaming platforms who came out on top of this year’s list, racking up impressive numbers of nominations like Succession‘s jaw-dropping 25.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Is Completely Snubbed From 2022 Emmy Nominations

Yellowstone has seen an insane rise in popularity over the past two years, quickly making its rise as the most popular TV series in America. Seriously, the show kept shattering records with each premiere and finale, and it appeared that Yellowstone was finally getting the respect from Hollywood it deserved, considering it won a SAG Award, and has been nominated for an HCA Award.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Emmy Nominations by Network: HBO and HBO Max Lead the Industry With Combined 104 Nods

The combined might of HBO and HBO Max scored 140 Emmy nominations Tuesday to lead all networks as the 2022 honorees were announced this morning, edging out Netflix (104) for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This represented a jump up for HBO/Max from 130 Emmy nods last year and the 20th time that the HBO brand has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or platform in a single year.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Netflix blockbuster ‘Squid Game’ makes Emmy history

“Squid Game” is continuing to make history. Netflix’s hit survival thriller was nominated for the Emmy Award for drama series Tuesday. The acclaimed South Korean drama is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy. The brutal and buzzy show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Is Now a 2-Time Emmy Nominee: "What a Morning!"

Sydney Sweeney is officially an Emmy nominee twice over. Nominations for the television award show were announced on July 12, and the 24-year-old actor was recognized in two categories: Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie Howard in "Euphoria" earned her a nod for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while her role as Olivia Mossbacher in "The White Lotus" snagged her a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
CELEBRITIES
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy