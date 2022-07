Finlandia University is pleased to announce that it will host a grand opening of Hirvonen Hall on Saturday, July 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Now home to Finlandia’s College of Health Sciences programs, the iconic former Hancock Public Schools building also serves as the location of the Finlandia Lions Esports Arena, in addition to multiple local businesses situated on the fourth floor.

