ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

In 'Ms. Marvel', Muslim fans see a reflection of their lives

By DEEPA BHARATH and MARIAM FAM
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVbZX_0gczTr5000
Ms. Marvel-Muslim Fans The Zakir family, from left, father Yusuf, son Burhanuddin, Yusuf's niece, Insiya Maimoon; daughter Jumana, mother Fareeda, watch an episode of "Ms. Marvel" in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 8, 2022. Jumana knows who she is going to be for Halloween this year. Her new favorite superhero is a lot like her – female, teen, Muslim, American and “totally awesome.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jumana Zakir knows who she is going to be for Halloween this year. Hint: Her new favorite superhero is a lot like her – female, teen, Muslim, American and “totally awesome.”

“Kamala Khan is me,” said the exuberant 13-year-old from Anaheim, California. “She is just like me.”

Khan is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim superhero to headline her own television show. “Ms. Marvel,” which launched on Disney+ June 8, has struck a chord with South Asian Muslims in the West because of its relatability and how it portrays Muslim families. Advocates for inclusion and representation hope the show will open the door to more nuanced on-screen portrayals of Muslims and their rich diversity.

The show tells the story of Khan, played by Pakistani Canadian actor Iman Vellani, getting her powers from a magical bangle that allows her to walk on air and conjure glowing light shields. But she is also a regular South Asian Muslim teen who goes to mosque, performs wudu or ritual ablution before praying, sometimes wears traditional attire called shalwar kameez, dances to Bollywood numbers at her brother’s wedding, and breaks curfew to hang out with her buddy Bruno Carrelli at AvengerCon.

The final episode of the series is expected to drop Wednesday.

Munir Zamir, who is British Pakistani and grew up in East London, said seeing a “brown, Pakistani Muslim girl from New Jersey” in the comic books and, now, watching “Ms. Marvel” with his teenage children -- has been powerful. Zamir, 50, has been a Marvel fan since he was 7 and has followed the evolution of Kamala Khan since Ms. Marvel's inception in comic books in 2014.

“For Muslims in particular, representation matters a lot because, for many years, misrepresentation has mattered too much,” he said.

Zamir points out that there are other Muslim superheroes in the Marvel universe like Sooraya Qadir also known as Dust. She wears a flowing black outfit, covers her hair and face, and can transform her body into a cloud of dust.

“Even in that description there are some classic tropes,” Zamir said. “But Kamala Khan is not some exotic woman from a Muslim country. That instantly sets her apart in the Marvel universe.”

The diverse experiences of Muslim women in “Ms. Marvel” are among aspects that stand in contrast to findings of a report published last year examining Muslim representation across 200 top-grossing movies from the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand that were released between 2017 and 2019.

The study found women were particularly underrepresented, with just 23.6% of Muslim characters in these movies being female. Conducted by the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, with support from others, it also found that 90.5% of these films didn’t feature Muslim speaking characters and yet 39% of “primary and secondary” Muslim characters were perpetrators of violence.

Making Ms. Marvel more relatable was intentional, said Sana Amanat, one of Kamala Khan’s creators and an executive producer on the show. She wanted to portray a Muslim character who “feels like someone you know."

“She is not put on a pedestal,” she said. “She is awkward. She is funny. She is a sweet person who ultimately wants to do better.”

Amanat and her co-creators felt it was important to show Khan's everyday life as a Muslim American teen.

That idea of normalcy resonated with Hiba Bhatty, a Pakistani American fan of the show. She particularly liked how Khan’s father, Yusuf, was portrayed as “a loving dad," as opposed to a scary stereotype.

Bhatty, a Los Angeles-based architect, previously displayed Ms. Marvel comics on her desk at work as conversation starters. Now, she is getting ready to give co-workers a “Ms. Marvel" presentation. To her, it exemplifies how many in her community have moved beyond wanting to just be portrayed as “normal Americans,” to actually telling their own nuanced stories.

“Ms. Marvel” is also “reclaiming language that has been weaponized against Muslims,” said Arij Mikati, managing director of culture change for the Pillars Fund, which supports Muslim civic leaders and artists.

In one scene, Khan and her family joyously break into chants of “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great,” in celebration of her brother’s wedding.

“When you hear the call to prayer, that’s usually a sign that you’re somewhere unsafe on television,” Mikati said. “And all of these things are being reclaimed in this show.... That’s really beautiful because those day-to-day, small moments of our faith have really been taken from us in the media.”

Pillars Fund’s initiatives include a Muslim artist database, created in collaboration with and support from The Walt Disney Company, to bring more Muslims into the filmmaking process.

“A superhero story is not a genre where you expect a Muslim to be, and I love that this story is changing that,” Mikati said.

The show touches on issues from surveilling mosques to what wearing head scarves means for some. Khan's friend, the hijab-wearing Nakia Bahadir, is played by Yasmeen Fletcher. One of the most important conversations between Khan and Bahadir happens in the girls’ restroom, where Bahadir talks about how she feels like herself, with a purpose, when she dons her hijab.

Jumana, the teen from Anaheim who plans to wear a hijab in a year or two, said she appreciated the show's portrayal of what the hijab means to some young girls like her.

“My non-Muslim friends already know about my decision and respect it,” she said. “But if more people can realize that by watching this show, that’s great.”

Fletcher said she has been touched by such powerful responses.

“The whole point of Nakia's character is to break down the stereotypes around hijabi women,” she said.

For the show’s seven writers – four of whom are Pakistani – representing Muslims and South Asians realistically was crucial, said the show's head writer Bisha K. Ali, who is British Pakistani.

“We felt a hunger for being seen in a way that was celebrated and beautiful, and comes from a place of love and compassion,” she said.

While it's impossible to capture the experience of nearly 2 billion Muslims, Ali said the writers leaned into telling the story of this one family in an authentic way.

The show takes a similar approach to talking about the Partition in 1947 when British India was divided along religious lines into India and Pakistan, triggering one of the largest mass migrations in history. The violence from tensions between Hindus and Muslims led to a refugee crisis, which the show weaves in as part of Khan’s family history.

Ali said the show’s goal was not to point fingers in any direction, but to tell one family’s story of the inter-generational trauma triggered by this chapter of history, and convey “a sense of empathy for the amount of pain on all sides.”

Ali described the mood in the writer’s room as “incredibly emotional,” as they talked about what their mosques were like growing up and contacted relatives on WhatsApp to gather more details.

Sitting in the belly of Marvel Studios in a windowless conference room, Ali said she had lost count of the number of times the writers looked at each other as if to ask: “Are we really here? Are we really doing this?”

___

Fam reported from Winter Park, Florida.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Fans Think They've Spotted Terrigen in Show's Latest Episode

The first season of Ms. Marvel aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday, an action-packed series of events featuring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) facing off against Najma and her villainous cronies. At one point in the climax of the episode, Najma and her sidekicks were turned into human-sized crystals, leading some to believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe stealthily introduced the Terrigen Mists.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Ms. Marvel' Finale Introduces Major MCU Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

Spoilers for the season finale of Ms. Marvel ahead. Do not read any further if you've yet to finish the show! You've been warned. The delightful season finale of Ms. Marvel wrapped up one of the best Disney Plus Marvel shows yet with an episode that focused on the power of community, love, and refusing to stand by in the face of oppression. It concluded a perfect origin story for Kamala Khan, and also set the stage for some very exciting developments in the MCU going forward.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ms. Marvel’: What That Post-Credit Cameo Really Means

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel, “No Normal.”]. Ms. Marvel‘s season finale episode was filled with action and adventure, but among the most notable moments was the post-credit sequence featuring a marvelous character. If you haven’t tuned in yet...
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel's Ms. Marvel Episode 6 - Review

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel. Last week, I wondered how Ms. Marvel will end with its season finale, after writing my review for Episode 5. The previous episode had ended up with the disintegration of Najma and the ClanDestines, and while they were weak compared to villains of other Marvel Disney+ shows such as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision and Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight, I personally believed that the writers of the show could have eked out a better end for the Djinns.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Society
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Star Breaks Silence Since Mutant Reveal

Marvel Studios hit a home run with their series focusing on Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the general consensus is that everyone loves Kamala Khan. The series has officially released all six episodes of season one, with the last one featuring some pretty major reveals. During the final minutes of the season finale, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access the noor is because of a mutation in her genetics. While this happens, the iconic X-Men animated series theme plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani recently held an AMA on Reddit where she broke her silence on the big reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Universe#South Asian#Muslims#Canadian#Shalwar Kameez#Avengercon#British Pakistani#Pakistani Muslim
TVLine

Ms. Marvel Directors Discuss That Post-Credits Cameo, X-Men Reference

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from Ms. Marvel’s season finale. Proceed accordingly. Ms. Marvel executive producers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had no idea that Brie Larson would show up in the post-credits of Wednesday’s season finale. The duo, who directed the episode (as well as the series premiere), only found out about it as they were working on the final edits. “That scene was shot by Nia DaCosta while shooting The Marvels,” the Captain Marvel sequel due out July 2023, Arbi tells TVLine. “She didn’t know when she was shooting that scene that...
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘Ms. Marvel’ Creator Reveals How Covid Changed the Series

As a viewer, Ms. Marvel felt like two almost completely disconnected series to me. The first half was this really warm and extremely well-observed teen dramedy about a kid from Jersey City, her family and her friends. The second was this huge sci-fi mythology spanning multiple generations and dimensions. The two never quite came together; while I loved Ms. Marvel’s first couple episodes, the ending was a bit of a disappointment.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Iman Vellani 'Yelled' at Kevin Feige After Learning About Ms. Marvel's Jaw-Dropping Retcon

Ms. Marvel's finale episode is getting a ton of reaction from the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, especially after the massive tease regarding Kamala Khan's true origins and how she got her powers. The finale might have retconned the character as a mutant and it's a revelation nobody saw coming. Now, actress Iman Vellani is breaking her silence on that massive shocker.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
Country
India
NewsBreak
Religion
Collider

Before 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' 1984's 'Secret Wars' Comics Were the Ultimate Battle

The original Marvel Secret Wars comics was published from 1984-1985, and at the time it was one of the first ever comic book events. What we mean by that is that Secret Wars was the first time a comic book had a large plot that structurally changed the way that the characters and the universe were perceived. You could think of it as a form of historical event for the Marvel universe, in a way. It was also the first time that different parts of the Marvel universe such as X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers were seen in the same place at the same time. This allowed for the answers to a lot of hypothetical questions such as, “How would Wolverine and Spider-Man interact with one another?” If you are curious to hear what happened when Earth’s mightiest heroes and most devilishly evil villains collide, then join us as we break down the original Secret Wars.
COMICS
IGN

Ms. Marvel: Full Season 1 Review

Warning: the below contains full spoilers for Season 1 of Ms. Marvel, which is now streaming on Disney+. For more, read our reviews of each episode below. In the year and a half since WandaVision debuted on Disney+, the Marvel television universe has welcomed a host of both new and familiar faces. Ms. Marvel stands alone as the one title that isn’t fronted by a returning character or, in the case of Moon Knight, an A-list actor. Considering this is a coming-of-age story, it is fitting they cast an unknown to captain this ship. Not that you would know, but Kamala Khan is Iman Vellani’s debut role as she confidently leads this origin story throughout the first season with infectious charm. It is a journey crossing continents and time, all while delivering a solid sense of community throughout its portrayal of the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. The six-episode series never loses its sense of wonder (or humor), bolstered by its bold color palette and striking visuals.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

The "Ms. Marvel" End-Credits Scene Features a Major MCU Cameo

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The sixth and final episode of "Ms. Marvel" was released on Disney+ on July 13, and the end-credits scene involved a major MCU cameo with some huge implications for the "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels." Let's break down just what the ending of "Ms. Marvel" means for the future of the MCU.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Showrunner Addresses the Massive Reveal and Cameo in Season Finale

Full spoilers for the season finale of Ms. Marvel follow! As many fans expected, episode 6 of Ms. Marvel delivered not only a major cameo but also huge ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the show plant the seed for the future of the X-Men and Mutants (revealing that Kamala Khan has mutated DNA), but also it set the stage for 2023's The Marvels with a cameo by Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. Speaking in a new interview, series creator Bisha K. Ali opened up about both of these developments, offering further teases for what they mean for the future of the MCU but also Kamala Khan's next appearance.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors Explain Kamala Khan's MCU Power Change

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Say nite-nite to the superhero formerly known as "Night Light": Ms. Marvel is here. In Wednesday's Ms. Marvel season finale, titled "No Normal," Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) wields the full power of the Noor Dimension, which she harnesses with the magical bangle inherited from great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat). To stop Kamran's (Rish Shah) rampage against the Department of Damage Control, Kamala draws upon her ability to "embiggen," manifesting hard light constructs to enlarge herself. As revealed by Bruno (Matt Lintz), Kamala's powers are best explained by one word: "Mutation."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Marvel Actually Working on a Scarlet Witch Solo Movie? Here's What We Know

To say that Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) had a rough time after reading the Darkhold would be an understatement. The book of the damned consumed Wanda's soul, drowning her in a toxic sludge of darkness, grief, and desperation as she tried to get her boys Billy and Tommy back. As a result, the Scarlet Witch committed terrible acts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy