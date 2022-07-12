ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

The nominations for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced (by Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove ), but which shows stand to win the most on September 12? Will longtime favorites or breakout hits dominate?

Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations below.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in a Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in a Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

More Headlines:

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List Why ‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2, ‘The Boys’ & More Shows Weren’t Eligible for 2022 Emmys ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’Orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers’ Comp Fraud ‘Great Expectations’: First Look at Olivia Colman in FX & BBC Limited Series (PHOTOS) ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Matt Bomer’s Lover in Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Rupaul
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Oscar Isaac
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
In Style

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here

It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Emmys#The Banner Of Heaven
hypebeast.com

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'The White Lotus' Lead the 2022 Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, during a special announcement program hosted by chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero. HBO‘s Succession leads the pack as the most-nominated program with 25 nods,...
NFL
TODAY.com

Quinta Brunson makes Emmys comedy history with 'Abbott Elementary'

Praise for "Abbott Elementary," the elementary school-set sitcom written and created by Quinta Brunson, has been rolling in since the show first aired on ABC last December. The standout comedy became ABC's highest ranked new comedy among adults. With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, "Abbott Elementary" was the year's most-tweeted comedy show, as of March.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Is Completely Snubbed From 2022 Emmy Nominations

Yellowstone has seen an insane rise in popularity over the past two years, quickly making its rise as the most popular TV series in America. Seriously, the show kept shattering records with each premiere and finale, and it appeared that Yellowstone was finally getting the respect from Hollywood it deserved, considering it won a SAG Award, and has been nominated for an HCA Award.
TV SERIES
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Succession Just Broke a 20-Year Record for Emmy Nominations

With 25 total nominations, HBO's Succession was the most recognized show on TV, at least according to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees, which were announced on Tuesday morning. This included nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, writing, directing, and a slew of acting nominations. With almost every major cast member nominated (sorry, Alan Ruck, though a more Connor Roy outcome could not have been imagined), plus a dominant showing in the Guest Actor and Guest actress races, Succession was beyond a powerhouse in the acting races.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Emmy nominations: five takeaways

"Succession" led the way in Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which saw the Television Academy's 20,000 voters sift through record submissions as production ramped back up from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  None of that dissuaded Emmy voters, who nominated "The Closer" for best pre-recorded variety special.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

2022 Emmy Nominations: All of This Year’s Contenders

The Emmys have revealed the nominees up for their 2022 awards. The top show of the year, at least in terms of nominations was HBO’s Succession, which got 25 nominations including Best Drama. In second place was Ted Lasso, the popular comedy series from Apple starring Jason Sudeikis. It earned 20 nominations, including Best Comedy. Also earning 20 nominations was The White Lotus, the recent limited series from HBO.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Emmys: Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn & Harriet Walter Are Double Acting Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn and Harriet Walter all landed two acting nominations each for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Garner was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, as well as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix’s Ozark. With her nom for the final season of Ozark, Garner is looking to go three-for-three after converting her previous two nominations for the Netflix drama into Emmy wins. Also seeking a three-peat is Hader, a two-time Emmy winner for Lead...
NFL
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy