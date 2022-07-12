Finally, an indoor golf experience is coming to Auburn Opelika
By Ansley Franco
Opelika-Auburn News
2 days ago
Auburn Opelika residents have been waiting patiently for a new golf experience to play off a traditional course. The wait will finally be over on Aug. 4 with the opening of Tee Time Golf Studios. The 18-hole indoor full-swing golf will let users choose which famous course they want...
Auburn track & field senior Dontavious Hill has been named to the Team USA roster for the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean Open Championship next month, August 19-21, in The Bahamas. Hill will compete at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport against athletes from a total of...
My husband Mike and I are certainly not the athletic type. Instead, we are quite clumsy, but loveable. This tendency to be less than graceful often made for interesting situations when we were teachers at Long Cane Middle School in LaGrange, Georgia. For example, one day in his computer class,...
The Phenix City Cal Ripken Jr. Baseball 9U All-Stars did not win the Southwest Regional Tournament in Hot Springs, Arkansas. They weren’t even the tournament’s runner-up team. They finished third or fourth depending on how you want to look at the seedings for the elimination rounds. Still, the...
The Auburn Tigers have drawn some criticism from everyone from national pundits to the average fan when it comes to what they have done on the recruiting trail. In Sports Illustrated's John Garcia's latest article, he highlighted five football programs that have been disappointing on the recruiting trail. Auburn's class...
When I was a little girl, we couldn’t afford to use hard-earned cash on new books. But, that was okay, because there was a lending library nearby. My earliest childhood memories of West Point, Georgia, bring back visions of our weekly trip to Hawkes Library. We’d pile in the family Ford and drive across the Chattahoochee River Bridge to the tiny red-brick building, and while Mama browsed the big people’s shelves, my chubby fingers flipped the pages of picture books.
Auburn enters its second season under head coach Bryan Harsin looking to bounce back from a disappointing and underwhelming 2021 campaign on the Plains. The Tigers went 6-7 during Harsin’s first season, marking the program’s first losing record since 2012. An offseason of uncertainty followed—a slew of players...
The Montgomery Country Club was filled with excitement on Saturday, May 7 as the Montgomery Debutante Assembly carried on its tradition by hosting the 52nd Debutante Assembly Ball. The Montgomery Debutante Assembly Ball, originally called the Magnolia Ball, began in 1967 and had the distinction of being the first ball...
While the school year is nearing, summer isn’t over yet and there are plenty of fun things left to do this weekend. Don’t be afraid to go to a concert that is not your typical music selection and get out of your comfort zone and see an independent film. If you want to stick to the big screens of a movie theater, Thor: Thunder and Love and Minions: The Rise of Gru are the new movies you should see.
As students and parents prepare for classes to begin again this year, they will be able to save money on clothes and school supplies this weekend during the Alabama Sales Tax Holiday weekend. Over the weekend, select school items, clothing items and computers will be exempt from Alabama’s 4% sales...
Georgetown is located in Quitman County (Georgia), United States. It lies on the Alabama-Georgia border, next to Walter F. George Lake, and across the Chattahoochee River at Eufaula (Alabama). Georgetown’s outdoor activities are a great choice for nature lovers. There are 20 things to do in Georgetown, no matter what their interests.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop is opening its first store with a drive-thru Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama. The 4,975-square-foot restaurant, owned and operated locally by Richard Maddox, Becky Retherford, Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester, marks the chain's 150th location in18 states. Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar, including four frozen margarita...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After extremely heavy rain in spots early this morning, more wet weather is anticipated later today for some. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain fell in many parts of Lee and Russell County late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Watch for some flooding or standing water in spots. Never drive across a flooded road. Rain persists in some of the same spots until midday. About a 60% coverage of rain and storms is expected again Thursday afternoon and early evening, which may cause isolated flooding mainly south of Columbus with storms in other spots, especially if it’s been for you thus far Thursday. Highs stay in the 80s. The pattern starts to change Friday and especially over the weekend. Rain coverage is pegged at 40-50% for Friday as the rain is forecast to become less widespread. As the rain coverage continues to drop over the weekend (around 30%), more sun should be able to mix into the sky. It will be a little hotter with highs near 90 degrees. July typically features a chance of storms just about every day. That looks to hold true again next week. Hit or miss storms are in the forecast. On days when you don’t see rain, temperatures easily max out in the low 90s.
Coffee continues to be a glorious thing, and I never tire of visiting coffee shops. They’re just never boring – the look of various places, the coffees and other beverages they have on offer and the different foods you can get. This week I went to The Coffee...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 1678 S. College Street. The Auburn location is home to the first drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s brand. The taco shop offers dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week. The drive-thru offers a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant.
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) announced its expansion of dual enrollment opportunities to qualifying Alabama high school students. The Alabama Community College System recently expanded the scholarship guidelines for dual enrollment programs, enabling high school students to take college courses while enrolled...
The Phillips Family celebrated the "Legend of Ms. Lela Mae Phillips," the oldest daughter of Willie (Nunny) and Tena Phillips, on July 8 and 9, 2022. Her nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters hosted the celebration. The event was held at the Family Home on Lee Loop Road in Union Springs.
The Auburn City Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to allow the construction of a new neighborhood to move forward which would connect Kent Drive off of East University to Hickorywoods Drive off of Glenn Avenue. Several owners of nearby homes attended the meeting speaking against the development, but the planning...
