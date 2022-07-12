Canon EOS Rebel SL3/250D camera bundle deal: Save $320 today

Save money this Amazon Prime Day over at, surprisingly, Walmart, with a Canon EOS Rebel SL3 (250D outside the US) normally worth $959.98 now listed as just $639.99 at Walmart with a huge saving of $319.99. With that saving, we'd recommend purchasing an additional lens , one of the best tripods or even a filter set for your new purchase.

Canon is market-leaders in many respects in the photography industry and we on Space.com absolutely love this entry-level crop-sensor DSLR as it's perfect for beginners. We've even ranked it number two in our best beginner cameras buying guide and gave it 4/5 stars in our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel SL3 review .

Take advantage of this fantastic camera deal now if you're a beginner looking to get into photography or want a DSLR that will guide you through the process of image-taking. The bundle even comes with the super sharp Canon EF-S 18-55mm lens and a quality generalist lens made for beginners who want to shoot a range of subjects.

It has a built-in Creative UI assist that helps newcomers get acquainted with camera settings and menus and it's easy to transport anywhere with Canon claiming it's the lightest DSLR camera in the world, weighing in at just 459g.

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / 250D shoots 24.1MP stills photos and plentifully captures 4K video for detailed hybrid shooting. It has EF and EF-S lens mount compatibility, though users will want to bear in mind that this is an APS-C crop sensor body so there's not much point in spending big bucks on full-frame glass.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / 250D: $959.98 $639.99 at Walmart.

The world's lightest DSLR has just got a huge $320 discount thanks to the latest price drop from Walmart, competing with Amazon Prime Day. Packed with features that you can see in the latest mirrorless models, it still retains that fantastically bright optical viewfinder, ideal for beginners and purists just getting into photography. View Deal

In video mode, it has automatic exposure settings and automatic focusing to give high-quality video results for aspiring videographers. A vari-angle screen on the rear of the camera makes it easy to compose scenes whether holding the camera high above the head, down close to the floor, or even in selfie mode. There are also built-in effects for photographers that don't want to spend hours editing on the computer.

This is one of the lowest prices for quite some time and we'd be surprised if it hung around, so make sure you grab this camera and lens bundle deal from Walmart today.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals , or our guide to the Best beginner cameras .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.