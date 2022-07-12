Suspect in New Bern courthouse shooting charged with murder, victim brothers identified

UPDATE: July 12, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. On July 12, 2022, police arrested and charged Dakota Wright, 19 of Vanceboro, NC with Murder in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23 of Bayboro, NC. The second shooting victim was identified as Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21 also of Bayboro, NC. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in critical condition. In addition to Wright being charged with (1) open count of Murder, he was also charged with (2) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and (1) count of Attempted Murder. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. The parties involved in this incident knew each other.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO