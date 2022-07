The offensive line has been one area the LSU 2023 class must attack and on Thursday the Tigers landed their first big prospect in the trenches. Georgia lineman Paul Mubenga announced his commitment to the purple and gold, marking the 16th overall player committed to the program and the first offensive lineman for coach Brad Davis in this recruiting cycle. LSU beat out the likes of Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina and Texas A&M for Mubenga, who is currently ranked as the No. 77 offensive lineman in the country on 247Sports.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO