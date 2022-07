JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The economic plan to give Johnson County residents financial relief from the pandemic has ended its application process. The Johnson County Direct Assistance Program gave eligible recipients who were financially impacted by the pandemic a one-time payment of $1,400. The program used over $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as funding from the City of Coralville($27,000) and the City of Iowa City($1.35 million) to fund additional applicants.

2 DAYS AGO