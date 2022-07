St. James Town Council held an administrative hearing on July 6 for a permit appeal by Generations Church regarding the addition of a second sign on the church’s building. Under the current Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) in St. James, Generations Church, located on Executive Park Road, is permitted to have one sign on the outside of its building. The town already approved the “Generations Church” sign on the south side of the building, but denied a permit application to add a second one on the west side heading into Southport off N.C. Highway 211.

