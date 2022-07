Marcus Smart finally got to run the show last season. But now he has another backcourt co-star in Malcolm Brogdon, who hasn't come off the bench in a game since 2018. Both players seem more than willing to share the spotlight in Boston, however. Brogdon has said he's happy to embrace a reserve role behind Smart at point guard, and Smart insisted this week that he was a big fan of the Celtics' trade for Brogdon.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO