Philadelphia Starbucks Location Among 16 Stores Being Closed Nationwide As Chain Looks Towards Its Future

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Starbucks location is among 16 stores being shuttered nationwide as the coffee shop chain looks towards the company’s future. A spokesperson for Starbucks confirms to CBS3 that the location at 10th and Chestnut Streets will be closing as of July 31.

Starbucks is closing 16 stores as it looks to its “next chapter of reinvention, creating safety, welcoming and kindness” for its stores.

The store closure decisions are made on a number of factors, including employee complaints and concerns, as laid out in a memo sent to employees.

As of Tuesday, the Starbucks spokesperson tells CBS3 that no additional closures are anticipated in the Philadelphia region.

