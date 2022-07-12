ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

DJ Drama Says Rapper Badda TD is Next In NYC, Drops Gangsta Grillz

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Drama’s executive radar is zeroing in on New York City, where he's found the next rapper he thinks can blow: Badda TD!!!. The 18-year-old artist and Generation Now founder recently connected on...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Conway Rips Funk Flex & DJ Suss One For Being NYC 'Old Heads'

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine isn't playing nice with NYC DJs Funkmaster Flex and Suss One -- he's telling the old-school vets is time to hang it up for good. The slick words targeted the city’s top 2 hip hop stations: Hot 97 and Power 105 … while sharing his tales of seeing Flex in public, and claiming he's clueless about the current hip hop scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Photos: Jake Paul, Hasim Rahman Jr. - Face To Face in New York City

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. didn’t waste any time expressing their dislike for each other during a heated and at times frenzied press conference on Tuesday, vowing to knock the other out ahead of their cruiserweight clash scheduled for eight rounds on Saturday, August 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Styles P Rips Cop Arresting Woman at His Juice Bar: 'You's a Whole Bitch!'

9:06 AM PT -- Yonkers PD has released body cam footage of the incident, and tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the woman was arrested for reckless driving of an unregistered moped. As for the way she was taken down -- they claim she was fleeing, and when officers caught up ... "The individual continued to refuse to comply, at which time an Officer utilized a standard take-down to bring her to the ground to be handcuffed."
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 shot in separate incidents in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two people were shot about a block away from each other in the Bronx within an hour Wednesday evening.Just before 8:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg at the Sotomayor Houses in the Soundview section. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Around 9:20 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm at the Monroe Houses. He was also rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive."I just saw a kid shooting from the outside into the breezeway, shooting wildly. He was even aiming at anything. He was just shooting wildly," witness Amauri Avalo said.There's no word yet on any arrests.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
NBC New York

4 Shot and Killed in 3 Hours in NYC Overnight as Murder Rate Turns Higher

New York City suffered through another violent night Tuesday into Wednesday, with four people shot and killed in less than three hours in four separate incidents. Between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire rang out over and over again in the Bronx and Brooklyn, adding to the city's growing murder toll - down somewhat from last year but still the second highest in a decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gangsta Grillz#Generation Now#Atlantic Records
Daily News

Owner of Manhattan bar Sweet & Vicious to pay $500,000 for harassing workers: New York AG James

A Bowery area bar owner who often referred to female workers as “cows” and “b---hes” certainly wasn’t a treat to work for. Employees at Sweet & Vicious say they faced rampant sexual and racial-based harassment, had tips stolen by managers and were subject to inappropriate comments from owner Hakan Karamahmutoglu, according to an investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James’ office. “For ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Estranged Husband Indicted For Murder of Female New York City Transit Cop

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer was stabbed and killed in her own home by her estranged husband, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said today. According to District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, Argenis Baez, 33, has been indicted for second-degree Murder and additional charges for stabbing his estranged wife, a New York City Police Officer, in her home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PIX11

Man hits woman in Bronx building, steals jewelry worth $31,700: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man hit a woman inside her building in the Bronx before taking her jewelry worth around $31,700 on July 4, police said on Wednesday. The 46-year-old victim was on the second floor of her residential building in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Grant Highway when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy