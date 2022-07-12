ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn to send three players to SEC Media Days

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn is sending three upperclassmen to the 2022 SEC Media Days, the SEC announced Tuesday.

Running back Tank Bigsby, tight end John Samuel Shenker, and edge Derick Hall will represent the Tigers in Atlanta.

The event will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Ga., July 18-21. The first day will start at 10 a.m. CT on Monday and the entire event will be on the SEC Network.

Bigsby, who was recently named the best running back in the SEC, is entering his junior season as the focal point of the offense. He rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries last season.

Shenker is entering his fifth season as a reliable playmaker for the offense. His 33 receptions and 413 yards receiving yards last season were the most ever by an Auburn tight end in a single season.

Hall is one of the conference’s best defensive linemen and is the Tiger’s top pass rusher. He made 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks as a junior last season.

The Tigers are set to speak on Thursday with Tennessee and Texas A&M. You can view the full list of attendees here.

